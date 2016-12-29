Jennifer Schooler resigns as Evergreen women’s basketball coach

Jennifer Schooler, who took over the Evergreen State College women’s basketball program in 2014, has resigned, the school announced Thursday.
Schooler resigned citing personal reasons, and her resignation is effective immediately, the press release said.
Gil Rigell, who coached at Pacific Lutheran University from 1997-2007 and compiled a 196-69 record, will succeed Schooler as the interim head coach for the remainder of the season.
The school will then conduct a formal search for a permanent replacement.
“Coach Schooler has been a valuable member of our team and was successful in helping advance this program,” Evergreen Director of Recreation and Athletics Andrew Beattie said. “We wish her the best in future endeavors as we move forward. We are committed to facilitate a successful transition for our outstanding student-athletes.”
Schooler collected a 25-37 record before resigning midway through her third season as the program’s head coach. In her first year, Schooler led the Geoducks to a 16-10 record, which tied the program’s record for wins in a season. She was also at the program’s helm when it hosted its first Cascade Collegiate Conference tournament game in 2015.
The Geoducks are 3-8 (2-3 CCC) this season and begin a three-game home stretch Friday, when they host College of Idaho at 5:30 p.m. at Costantino Recreation Center.
