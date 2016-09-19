Northwest Christian’s Schilter has one more shot at elusive title

Luke Schilter’s freshman year, it was Asotin’s Chandler Teigen that crossed the finish line first at the Class 1B/2B state cross country meet in Pasco. Schilter finished second, 25 seconds later.
Schilter’s sophomore year, it was Teigen again. Teigen was two years older, with more miles on him — this time, Schilter finished less than eight seconds behind.
“My coaches said, ‘Stick to him. Be like a tick and don’t let go,’ ” Schilter said. “So I did. I stuck with him until the last 200 (meters), then he got me.”
Schilter’s junior year, with Teigen having graduated, he was the undisputed front-runner until race day, when flu-like symptoms slowed him. He was congested the night before the race, and said he threw up prior to the start.
“I really wanted that first place, but also to run for my team. I wasn’t just going to leave them out there,” Schilter said.
The Navigators won their second consecutive 2B state title that day — fourth in the program’s history, a classification record — but Schilter finished second, again.
Pale and struggling, he appeared on his way to his first title, leading College Place’s Kenneth Rooks until the course’s final hill. Rooks passed Schilter near the crest with about 200 meters to go.
Schilter collapsed as he exited the finishing chute seven seconds behind Rooks for his third runner-up finish in as many years.
Now a senior at Northwest Christian High School in Lacey, Schilter has one more chance to capture that individual state title that has continually eluded him.
“That’s definitely a goal of his,” Northwest Christian coach Larry Weber said. “You can’t control outcomes all the time, but he doesn’t have excuses — zero. Anybody in his position would want to go for a state championship. He certainly wants to do that.”
Weber said Schilter should be in the “best shape of his life” by the state meet this season, and is well ahead of where he was in his training at this time last season.
“It’s more progressive each year, he adds a little bit, gets stronger,” Weber said.
Two weeks after last year’s state meet, Schilter rebounded with a 12th-place finish at the Nike BorderClash, a 5,000-meter race that features top runners from Washington and Oregon.
This season, he won his fourth consecutive divisional title at the annual Capital Invite — he’s the first runner in the history of the invitational to win four straight races.
He took third last weekend at the University of Washington’s Sundodger Invitational in Seattle, which included high school runners from California, Idaho and Canada.
Fourteen first-place finishes during his career in various invitationals and championship meets — he’s the three-time reigning champion of the 2B Pacific League and District IV championship meets — have attracted Division I programs like Boise State, Gonzaga, Portland and Washington State, two of which are nationally ranked.
“I feel quite a bit stronger,” Schilter said. “I’ve been doing more base work during the offseason to get in shape. I do more speed work. I’m starting with a bigger base.”
Weber said if Schilter stays healthy this season, he has a good opportunity to capitalize his senior year. He said Schilter is more focused than ever.
“He runs really, really hard, he gives it his all — that’s the best way to frame it,” Weber said. “That’s hard to do in running. To be mentally tough and to push through, but he’s good at it.”
Schilter said he isn’t presently thinking about that one first-place finish he has yet to collect — he’ll revisit that in November.
“I think about my time goals, and why I should push myself, and my coaches and teammates during races,” he said. “I expect them to give me their all, so why would I do any less?”
High school boys cross country primer
TEAM TO BEAT
The streak isn’t likely to be broken this year. The Northwest Christian of Lacey boys, who have won back-to-back Class 2B state championships, have 16 consecutive state cross country appearances — the longest streak in Washington. Since the program began in 1999, the Navigators have won four state titles, which is the 2B record.
TOP STORYLINES
1. SCHILTER SEEKS TOP SPOT: For three seasons, an individual 2B state championship has eluded Northwest Christian’s Luke Schilter — he finished second as a freshman, sophomore and junior. He gets one more run at it this year.
2. CAPITAL CONTENDERS: Five state-qualifying runners are back for the Cougars, who took 15th in the 3A state meet last season, including frontrunner Beau Crabill, and seniors Jace Cotton and Jamison Spence.
3. BEARS PACKED CLOSE: There’s no obvious frontrunner this year, coach Jesse Stevick says — there was a 12-second spread between Nos. 1 and 6 at the 4A state meet last year — but there is depth. Olympia returns five state competitors, all sophomores and juniors, and travels to the Stanford Invitational in California on Oct. 1.
RUNNERS TO WATCH
▪ Beau Crabill, Capital, sr.: Capital’s top finisher at the 3A state meet last year. Expected to lead veteran Cougars back to Pasco.
▪ Evan Groat, Tumwater, sr.: Had the best finish of any local at the 2A state meet last year, rolling in at 15th.
▪ Tommy Johnson, North Thurston, sr.: Three-time state competitor is the Rams’ No. 1 returner. Top local finisher at the Fort Steilacoom Invitational (12th).
▪ Corban Phillips, Northwest Christian (Lacey), sr.: Top-5 runner on both of the Navigators’ back-to-back state championship teams.
▪ Luke Schilter, Northwest Christian (Lacey), sr.: The 2B state runner-up three years in a row. Looking for first individual title in final season.
RETURNING STATE COMPETITORS
4A — Tilahun Castro, Olympia, soph.; Sam Fleckenstein, Olympia, soph.; Jack McCauley, Olympia, jr.; Dylan Miller, Olympia, jr.; Ben Van Haitsma, Olympia, jr.
3A — John Bretschneider, North Thurston, sr.; Beau Crabill, Capital, sr.; Jace Cotton, Capital, sr.; Dakota Guthrie, North Thurston, jr.; Charlie Jellison, North Thurston, sr.; Tommy Johnson, North Thurston, sr.; William Johnson, Shelton, soph.; Jamison Spence, Capital, sr.; Tanner Stipic, Capital, jr.; Zach Willish, Capital, soph.
2A — Evan Groat, Tumwater, sr.; Ryan Knight, Tumwater, jr.; Joseph Morrissey, Tumwater, jr.
1A — Tucker Holcomb, Elma, jr.
2B/1B — Shouridama Beadle, Rainier, sr.; Devyn Davis, Rainier, sr.; Steven Epp, Northwest Christian (Lacey), sr.; Travis Eygabroad, Rainier, soph.; Brighton Klein, Rainier, jr.; Ethan MacFarland, Rainier, soph.; Corban Phillips, Northwest Christian (Lacey), sr.; Luke Schilter, Northwest Christian (Lacey), sr.; Eli Taylor, Northwest Christian (Lacey), sr.
High school girls cross country primer
TEAM TO BEAT
Larry Weber said this Northwest Christian of Lacey girls team has the most potential of any he’s coached in recent years to contend for a Class 2B state title. The Navigators have nine already, and their streak of consecutive wins from 2006-14 is a state record. Two top-20 finishers from last year, juniors Ellie Summers (third) and Megan McSheffrey (18th), return.
TOP STORYLINES
1. ALMOST ALONE ON TOP: Northwest Christian has nine state championships in its program history. One more could break a tie with Sehome (2A), which extends back to 2014, for the most titles in state history in any classification.
2. OLYMPIA RETURNS CORE: After an eighth-place finish at the 4A state meet last season, the Bears return two of their top runners in junior Stella Grimsted (26th at state last yera) and senior Kiersten Kimminau (39th).
3. REYES HAS COMPANY: A year ago, Naomi Reyes traveled to Pasco as Capital’s only 3A state qualifier. This season, she’s surrounded by a few contenders in sophomores Kallie Kidder (state alternate in 2015) and Emily Jackson, and senior Bella Torres, who qualified for 3,200-meter run at the 3A track and field championships last spring.
RUNNERS TO WATCH
▪ Stella Grimsted, Olympia, jr.: Finished No. 2 at 4A Narrows championships last year. Top returner from Bears’ eighth-place team at 4A state meet.
▪ Kiersten Kimminau, Olympia, sr.: Second-year transfer from NW Christian won the Capital Invite senior girls division earlier this month.
▪ Naomi Reyes, Capital, jr.: Two-time 3A state meet qualifier took 30th last year, and was top local finisher.
▪ Ava Shackell, Black Hills, so.: Cracked the 2A top 20 at state last year as a freshman, finishing 13th.
▪ Ellie Summers, NW Christian (Lacey), jr.: Reigning 2B District 4 champion also took third at state meet last year.
RETURNING STATE COMPETITORS
4A — Stella Grimsted, Olympia, jr.; McKenna Hooper, Olympia, sr.; Kiersten Kimminau, Olympia, sr.; Ariel Wilhite, Olympia, sr.
3A — Naomi Reyes, Capital, jr.
2A — Anna Drohman, Tumwater, jr.; Makayla Erickson, Centralia, soph.; Lauryn Gray, River Ridge, sr.; Hannah Reynolds, Tumwater, soph.; Ava Shackell, Black Hills, soph.; Codi Short, Tumwater, sr.; Georgia Swanson, Tumwater, soph.; Olivia Wertjes, Tumwater, soph.; Maggie Wood-Richardson, Centralia, soph.
1A — Maddi Clark, Elma, soph.
2B/1B — Lauren Dominguez, Northwest Christian (Lacey), sr.; Elaina Hansen, Rainier, soph.; Megan McSheffrey, Northwest Christian (Lacey), jr.; Ellie Summers, Northwest Christian (Lacey), jr.; Mackenzie Teigen, Northwest Christian (Lacey), jr.; Katy Treinen, Northwest Christian (Lacey), sr.
