No. 2 Tumwater 31, Black Hills 6: T-Birds slip away in second half for Pioneer Bowl win

Tumwater High School football coach Sid Otton finished his Pioneer Bowl record with a nice, round number. In the 18 years the annual rivalry game between Tumwater and Black Hills has been played, Otton has won 15 of them.
The famed coach — who will retire at the end of the season as Washington state’s all-time winningest — won the trophy one last time on Friday night at Tumwater District Stadium.
Leading by one point at halftime, second-ranked Tumwater tacked on 24 points in the second half to top the Wolves, 31-6, for the seventh consecutive season.
Tumwater running back Trayten Rodriguez led the T-Birds with three touchdowns on 13 carries for 74 yards, while Tumwater’s defense held Black Hills scoreless during the second half.
Tumwater scored on the game’s opening possession. A pair of lengthy gains from Rico Spiegner (21 yards) and Zane Murphy (38 yards) set the T-Birds up at the 4-yard line. Following two failed rushing attempts, Noah Andrews dropped back and hurled the ball to Cade Otton in traffic for a 6-yard score.
But the T-Birds (7-1, 3-0 Class 2A Evergreen Conference) didn’t score for the rest of the half. Two penalties on Tumwater’s final possession of the half stalled a drive that started at its own 5-yard line, and brought back Jakob Holbrook’s 12-yard gain that would have put the T-Birds in Black Hills territory.
Sid Otton took a timeout, but Andrews was sacked for a 12-yard loss on third-and-13. The ball was stripped, and Sam Carson recovered the fumble for the Wolves, setting up Jaden Toussaint’s eventual touchdown run.
Following several short gains, Toussaint dove into the end zone from 1-yard out with 7:22 remaining in the second quarter. Tumwater blocked the kick.
Black Hills (4-4, 2-2) didn’t score again. The Wolves were held to 51 yards (49 yards rushing, two yards passing) of total offense.
Tumwater led, 7-6, at the half, between two programs that had combined for 542 points this season entering Friday’s game — Tumwater was averaging 43.1 points, Black Hills 34.2.
Tumwater failed to score again in the half after Toussaint’s touchdown run. The T-Birds turned the ball over on downs twice — once in the red zone.
With less than two minutes remaining, Tumwater drove 64 yards on five consecutive passes by Andrews, to the Wolves’ 5. Andrews spiked the ball twice during the series to conserve time, but was held up on fourth-and-4 trying to run into the corner of the end zone.
Black Hills punted on its first two possessions before the fumble recovery that led to its scoring drive.
It couldn’t capitalize either on either series after Tumwater turned the ball over on downs. Black Hills quarterback Christian Williams was sacked three times in the first half, leading to each punt.
He was sacked four more times in the second half, as the Wolves only advanced the ball into Tumwater territory on one drive. Williams was sacked twice — for a total loss of 16 yards — twice to end that drive.
But much of the damage had already been done.
On the first possession of the second half, Williams bobbled an errant snap, and fumbled. Tolo Hafoka picked it up and set up the T-Birds at the 4-yard line. Two plays later, Trayten Rodriguez cut inside for a 6-yard touchdown.
Black Hills turned the ball over on downs five times during the second half — three of which led to Tumwater scoring drives.
Rodriguez rushed for two more touchdowns of 13 and 2 yards, and Nathan Seaman added a 31-yard field goal to ice it.
