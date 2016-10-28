No. 10 Franklin Pierce 28, No. 3 River Ridge 27: Last-second TD lifts Cardinals to 2A SPSL title

The Franklin Pierce High School football team was plenty happy to play spoiler.
In the final five seconds on Friday night at South Sound Stadium, Cardinals quarterback Willie Patterson lofted a pass into the end zone.
Mason Starling hauled in the 36-yard touchdown pass as time expired to tie the game at 27-27.
Two dead-ball penalties moved the spot of the extra point back and forth, but Cameron Bowdish nailed the 34-yard attempt, and No. 10 Franklin Pierce upset No. 3 River Ridge, 28-27, to escape with the Class 2A South Puget Sound League title.
River Ridge had won 19 consecutive 2A SPSL contests entering the game, and hadn’t been beaten since its first league game in 2014. That loss, also, came to Franklin Pierce.
The Cardinals scored first, on a 22-yard pass from Patterson to Alex Bing, to take an early 7-0 lead in the first quarter.
But, the Hawks quickly fired back. A short drive set River Ridge up at Franklin Pierce’s 32-yard line, and quarterback Kelle Sanders found Josh Braverman for a 32-yard score.
River Ridge scored two more touchdowns to close out the half, up 21-7.
Stephen Flanagan picked off Patterson on the Cardinals’ next drive. Four plays later, Trey Dorfner took a pitch on a trick play, and hurled the ball to Ryan Blash for a 22-yard touchdown.
The Cardinals answered on their first possession of the second half. After two gains of 8 and 4 yards, Stoney Shafer broke a tackle on the right sideline, and trekked 68 yards into the end zone to make it 21-14.
Blash responded 15 seconds later. He returned the ensuing kickoff 83 yards for a touchdown, again giving River Ridge a two-score advantage, but the extra point failed.
A wild third quarter ended like this: Franklin Pierce punted on its next drive. River Ridge fumbled. Franklin Pierce punted again before Patterson picked off Sanders. Three plays later, Alex Coleman picked off Patterson. River Ridge fumbled again before Franklin Pierce fumbled out of the back of the end zone for a touchback.
But the Hawks couldn’t capitalize in the fourth. The Cardinals held them scoreless on three consecutive drives.
A turnover on downs set up an eventual 3-yard touchdown run by Scottland Vise to make it 27-21.
The Hawks appeared to have the win tied up, but were forced to punt after a three-and-out, giving the Cardinals the ball with 17 seconds remaining.
Starling caught a 38-yard pass from Patterson to set the Cardinals up at River Ridge’s 36. He caught the game-tying touchdown pass two plays later.
No. 10 Franklin Pierce 7 0 7 14_28
No. 3 River Ridge 0 21 6 0_27
FP – Alex Bing 22 pass from Willie Patterson (Cameron Bowdish kick)
RR – Josh Braverman 32 pass from Kelle Sanders (Matt O’Leary kick)
RR – Ryan Blash 22 pass from Trey Dorfner (O’Leary kick)
RR – Dorfner 4 run (O’Leary kick)
FP – Stoney Shafer 68 run (Bowdish kick)
RR – Blash 83 kickoff return (kick failed)
FP – Scottland Vise 3 run (Bowdish kick)
FP – Mason Starling 36 pass from Patterson (Bowdish kick)
