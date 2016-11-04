Capital rallies from setbacks, off-field hardships to advance to playoffs

The story always seems to be similar for Capital High School’s football program when November rolls around.
Somehow, whether on the heels of a dominant regular season, or one that struggled early to get off the ground, the Cougars play into the postseason.
That’s been true the past 10 years, anyway.
Since coach John Johnson arrived from Las Vegas in 2007, Capital has advanced to the playoffs each year — including five consecutive state-playoff appearances between 2008-12.
“The biggest key for us is that we never tell our kids we have to go undefeated,” Johnson said. “We never say that. … I told our kids — just get us in one of those four spots, and we’ll see what happens.”
The past two years, especially, a late-season rally, preceded by several obstacles, has been necessary to push the Cougars into one of those coveted spots.
“These last few years that we’ve made it — on a wing and a prayer — we’ve picked it up towards the end,” Johnson said.
Last year, it was the late return of veteran quarterback Cody Jenkins, who injured a finger prior to the first game, that lifted Capital to a district-playoff appearance.
Capital cycled through quarterbacks. Carson Bertelli replaced Jenkins, and subsequently broke his wrist, before being replaced by freshman Grant Erickson.
With playoff hopes flickering, Jenkins returned in the seventh week, and Capital won its last three games to edge Shelton and Central Kitsap for the Class 3A Narrows League’s final playoff berth.
“We hit the reset button, and everything starts all over,” Johnson said last November. “And that’s where we’re at now.”
Now, in 2016, that’s where Capital is again. This season, a similar situation unraveled.
Erickson, a sophomore, stepped up in pressure against Timberline in Week 3. He was tackled, and driven to the ground just before halftime.
“By the time we got to the locker room, we had a pretty good idea,” Johnson.
Erickson was out for the season with a broken collarbone. Now what?
“Grant got hurt, and I knew I was going to play quarterback for the rest of the season,” said Bertelli, now a senior. “It’s definitely different, because I wanted to play wide receiver, but if Grant goes down, obviously they need me at quarterback. So, next man up.”
Johnson said Bertelli, who was leading the Cougars in receiving before Erickson’s injury, has developed as a leader this year. In the seven weeks he’s played quarterback, Bertelli is 57 of 99 passing for 985 yards and eight touchdowns.
“I don’t think people realize, yeah, losing Grant was a big deal, but we also lost Carson in all of these other spots we were playing him,” Johnson said. “We lose him from wide receiver. I lost him as a safety. He’s a return guy for us. He’s our dude.”
Capital has had to retool, again.
Its receiving core, even with Bertelli under center, is still one of the strongest in the area. Chris Penner, a sophomore, leads the area in receiving with 41 catches for 720 yards and seven touchdowns.
Nate Tyler (153 carries, 658 yards, 14 touchdowns) has helped rejuvenate Capital’s ground game, and Bertelli rotates in on defense, along with Penner, when needed.
“Earlier in the year, the defense was on the field a lot, and we weren’t moving the ball very well,” Johnson said. “Now that we’ve got that going, that helps our defense get out there, and know it’s not all going to be on their shoulders that night.”
