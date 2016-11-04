Capital rallies from setbacks, off-field hardships to advance to playoffs

2:11 Tumwater looks for one more great season under coach Sid Otton Pause

5:45 Tumwater's Sid Otton enters final season as high school football coach

2:53 Puyallup police discuss Emerald Ridge HS threats, arrest

2:16 Russell Wilson: This is best I've felt since Week 1

0:26 Propane flash inside Tillicum camper burns three

1:05 Jermaine Kearse on what Veterans Day means to his family

0:51 County Auditor reminds public of Oct. 31 voter registration deadline

1:46 The Farmstead Creamery produces local goat cheese

1:21 Phoebe's Pastry Cafe readies for Halloween opening in west Olympia