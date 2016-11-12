Nygren, Wolves display grit, fall victim to Lions’ depth, 31-21, in state football playoffs

0:58 Train backs away from Olympia protesters Pause

4:38 Graphic video footage shows Nov. 4, 2016 fight at Olympia's Artesian Commons Park

0:57 New owner for State of the Arts Gallery

1:39 The International Cat Association's "It's a Small World" cat show at the Hotel RL in Olympia

1:09 Fire bombings in Thurston County

1:45 Thurston County election night party in Olympia

1:49 Blacksmith Kelly Rigg talks about his art

1:13 $12.75 million Purce Hall opens at The Evergreen State College

0:24 Anti-Trump rally at state Capitol in Olympia