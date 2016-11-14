High school girls soccer: The Olympian’s 2016 All-Area team

The Olympian’s 2016 All-Area girls soccer team
Player of the year: F Jenna Killman, Olympia, sr.
Coach of the year: Brett Bartlett, Tumwater
FIRST TEAM
Forward — Bella Foos, Tumwater, sr.: Towers over defenders and is quick down the field. Led the T-Birds to the 2A state playoffs with a team-high 23 goals and willing to defend from the front. Was a first-team 2A Evergreen Conference forward.
Forward — Sydney Lowe, Black Hills, jr.: Sometimes a forward, sometimes a midfielder, she was named the 2A EvCo offensive player of the year. Scored 13 goals and added six assists for the Wolves.
Forward — Val Morales, Yelm, sr.: Used speed to create turnovers and counter quickly, scoring 12 goals. Also acted as the first line of defense, frustrating defenders trying to move upfield. Was a first-team 3A South Sound Conference selection.
Midfielder — Bella Brown, Black Hills, jr.: Led and organized the Wolves on the field, and split evenly between goals and assists — eight apiece. Was selected to the 2A EvCo first team.
Midfielder — Stephanie Moore, Tumwater, sr.: Bartlett says the 2A EvCo first-teamer is strong and fast — great in the air, and a monster on the ground. Has a cannon for a shot, which led to 18 goals for the T-Birds.
Midfielder — Sydney Wilson, Capital, jr.: The first-team 3A SSC selection kept the Cougars, who struggled with injuries all season, on track. Led Capital in scoring, often creating opportunities in traffic.
Defender — Olivia Kay, Olympia, sr.: The rock of the Bears’ defense, which allowed less than a goal per game during the regular season, and never more than three. Was a first-team 4A SPSL selection.
Defender — Lucy Hyde, Yelm, sr.: Hyde, a first-team 3A SSC selection, helped lead the Tornados to a state-qualifying game, while holding opponents in nine regular-season games to a goal or less.
Defender — Kayse Smack, Tumwater, sr.: Led Tumwater’s sturdy defense again as a senio, and was the 2A EvCo defensive player of the year. Opposing teams averaged less than a goal per game, and the T-Birds had 10 regulation shutouts.
Defender — Dallas Trusty, Elma, sr.: Was the 1A Evergreen Conference’s defensive MVP and led a defense that allowed one goal per game, and had five shutouts in the regular season.
Goalkeeper — Carly Becker, Olympia, sr.: Averaged seven saves per game and posted six shutouts in Olympia’s first season in the 4A SPSL. Was a first-team 4A SPSL selection.
SECOND TEAM
Forwards: Alicia Hook, Elma, sr.; Megan Lowe, Black Hills, jr.; Noni Pickard, River Ridge, sr.; Rilee Stillings, Tumwater, soph.; Brooke Sutherby, Elma, soph.
Midfielders: Peyton Elliott, Elma, sr.; Ashley Joubert, Timberline, fr.; Mikayla Kee, Tumwater, sr.
Defenders: Jewel Bender, Black Hills, sr.; Paige Murray, Capital, jr.; Sierra Snyder, Tumwater, sr.; Jadynne Thomas, River Ridge, jr.; Julia Wojnar, Black Hills, jr.
Goalkeepers: Devin Herbert, Black Hills, fr.; Cassie Mullins, Tumwater, fr.
