Track and field: River Ridge’s Braverman leading area in three events

River Ridge High School track star Josh Braverman is picking up right where he left off.
Following a stellar performance at the Class 2A state championships in Tacoma last spring — he reached the podium in four events, including winning a title in the 300-meter hurdles — Braverman is the early leader in the area in three events.
The University of Iowa signee holds area bests in the 100 (11.29 seconds), 200 (22.94) and 110 hurdles (14.25). His mark in the 110 hurdles, an event he took second in at the 2A state championships a year ago, is a state best in all classifications, and has held up since March 15 at the South Sound Jamboree in Lacey.
Braverman, a senior, is also ranked fourth in 2A in the 200, fifth in the long jump (20-8 1/2) and ninth in the 100. He hasn’t competed in the 300 hurdles yet this season, but his personal-best mark (37.98) set last May is nearly two seconds faster than Lincoln’s Marcus Williams, who currently leads the state. Braverman’s teammate, senior Josh Kennedy, is the current 2A and area leader (41.44).
Timberline senior Jaylen Taylor tacked on six inches to his personal-best triple jump mark at the Kent-Meridian Invite, and remains the state and area leader in the event at 46 feet, eight inches. He broke the meet record — set by former Federal Way star Mason Sallee, who won the 4A title last season — with that jump on Saturday at French Field.
Northwest Christian’s Luke Schilter keeps the top mark in 2B in the 800 (2:00.41) and 3,200 (9:46.7) after last week. He shaved more than five seconds off his previous personal best in the 3,200 — he is the reigning 2B state champion in the event — at Kent-Meridian.
Capital’s 4x100 relay team (Tim Fisher, Jason Turner, Ethan Au, Carson Bertelli) posted a season-best 44.23 at Kent-Meridian to take over the area-best time. Capital is second in 3A and 14th in the state.
Tumwater’s 4x400 relay team (Brad Blackburn, Ryan Knight, Grant Pierce, Evan Groat) posted a season-best 3:34.38 at the Curtis Viking Relay Championships in University Place on Saturday to move into the area’s top spot. The T-Birds are second in 2A and 12th in the state.
Shelton senior Cody Simon continues to lead the area after jumping a personal-best 13-7 in the pole vault at the Curtis Relays to move into fifth in 3A, ninth in the state.
GIRLS
Timberline junior Makenna Hansen moves into a tie for second in 3A after posting a 26.02 in the 200 at Kent-Meridian. She leads the area in the 200 and 100 (12.65). Her teammate, Keshara Romain, is second in 3A after posting a 35-7 1/2 in the triple jump.
Northwest Christian’s Megan McSheffrey broke one minute in the 400 at Kent-Meridian (59.96) to remain the top runner in 2B. She is ninth in the state, and the only 2B runner so far to run sub-one minute.
Kendra Bottenberg, a W.F. West junior, launched a personal-best 130-4 in the javelin at the Lewis County Invitational at Tiger Stadium on Saturday to move into second in 2A.
TOP AREA TRACK AND FIELD MARKS
Through Sunday, March 26
BOYS
100 — Josh Braverman, River Ridge, sr., 11.29
200 — Josh Braverman, River Ridge, sr., 22.94
400 — Jonathan Parker, Timberline, sr., 52.54
800 — Luke Schilter, Northwest Christian, sr., 2:00.41*
1,600 — Noah Phillips, Northwest Christian, fr., 4:42.11
3,200 — Luke Schilter, Northwest Christian, sr., 9:46.7*
110 hurdles — Josh Braverman, River Ridge, sr., 14.25**
300 hurdles — Josh Kennedy, River Ridge, sr., 41.44*
4x100 relay — Capital (Tim Fisher, jr.; Jason Turner, sr.; Ethan Au, jr.; Carson Bertelli, sr.) 44.23
4x400 relay — Tumwater (Brad Blackburn, fr.; Ryan Knight, soph.; Grant Pierce, jr.; Evan Groat, sr.) 3:34.38
Shot put — Austen Daisa, Black Hills, sr., 47-10 1/4
Discus — Ryan Underland, Olympia, sr., 150-1
Javelin — Cody Hall, Shelton, jr., 167-3
High jump — Donovan Fenwick, North Thurston, jr., 6-4
Pole vault — Cody Simon, Shelton, sr., 13-7
Long jump — Alex Coleman, River Ridge, sr., 21-7 1/2*
Triple jump — Jaylen Taylor, Timberline, sr., 46-8**
GIRLS
100 — Makenna Hansen, Timberline, jr., 12.65
200 — Makenna Hansen, Timberline, jr., 26.02
400 — Megan McSheffrey, Northwest Christian, jr., 59.96*
800 — Eliana Summers, Northwest Christian, jr., 2:32.38
1,600 — Ava Shackell, Black Hills, soph., 5:31.15
3,200 — Bella Torres, Capital, sr., 11:45.76
100 hurdles — Alyssa Adams, Olympia, jr., 16.65
300 hurdles — Heidi Sowers, Northwest Christian, sr., 49.57
4x100 relay — Timberline (Rachel Izuagbe, jr.; Makenna Hansen, jr.; Qianna Townsend, soph.; Keshara Romain, jr.) 52.21
4x200 relay — Timberline (Rachel Izuagbe, jr.; Ashley Babkirk, fr.; Qianna Townsend, soph.; Makenna Hansen, jr.) 1:52.76
4x400 relay — Capital (Kelsey Au, jr.; Emily Jackson, soph.; Lexi Solis, soph.; Regie Grady, jr.) 4:25.52
Shot put — McKenzie Salazar-Fox, Shelton, fr.; Carissa Stovall, Yelm, soph., 36-8
Discus — Beatrice Asomaning, Olympia, soph., 114-6
Javelin — Kendra Bottenberg, W.F. West, jr., 130-4
High jump — Lauren Wilson, Olympia, sr., 5-4
Pole vault — Kelsey Au, Capital, jr.; Megan Flexhaug, W.F. West, soph.; Madison Marquez, W.F. West, sr.; Jillian McCarthy, W.F. West, jr.; Alli Redd, Olympia, sr.; Gabrielle Wilkinson, Rainier, jr., 8-0
Long jump — Kaylee Sowle, Mary M. Knight, soph., 16-6 1/2
Triple jump — Keshara Romain, Timberline, jr., 35-7 1/2
* Top mark in classification
** Top mark in state
