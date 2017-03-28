High school sports roundup for March 28, 2017

BASEBALL
Top Performer: David Richards, Bellarmine Prep (2-3, 2 RBIs, R in 3-2 win over Curtis)
Bellarmine Prep 3, Curtis 2: Taylo Derouin came up with a clutch save in a narrow Lions win over the Vikings on Tuesday night.
“It was a fun competitive baseball game in not the best weather,” Curtis coach Bryan Robinson said. “We have really great competitive kids.”
Leading the way for the Bellarmine Prep offense was David Richards who went 2-for-3 with 2 RBIs and a run against Curtis pitcher Kyle Russell, who pitched for 4 2/3 innings allowing three runs.
“Russell is a freshman getting his first taste and we left him in to face Richards,” Robinson said. “He hit a triple off of him and that scored a run and then there was an error and they scored again.”
The Curtis team couldn’t bounce back from that surge of hitting that came in the fifth where Bellarmine Prep scored 2 of their 3 runs.
“Timely hitting is what hurt us,” Robinson said. “Russell will get his chance, it’s a young team.”
Russell finished with three strikeouts and allowed two hits.
“Being his first start, he was throwing the ball well,” Robinson said. “He reassured us he wanted it and he pitched well, but just a bad pitch from him gave Richards that triple.”
The Lions will play away at South Kitsap on Thursday at 4 p.m.
South Kitsap 6, Olympia 0: The Wolves came out of the gate scoring all the runs they would get in the game as Olympia’s offense struggled.
“They had six hits in the first inning,” Olympia coach Steve Roth said. “We just gotta be able to get offensive.”
Leading the way for South Kitsap’s offense was Drew Worden who went 3-for-4 with 2 RBIs.
“We had the bases loaded in the sixth inning with no outs,” Roth said. “We scored none in that inning after getting the first three runners on.”
Nathanial Rowan threw a strong game for the Wolves, pitching six innings with six strikeouts and only allowing one hit.
The Wolves will play next at home against Bellarmine Prep on Thursday at 4 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Top Performer: Tommy Johnson, North Thurston (scored 3 goals in 4-3 win over Capital)
North Thurston 4, Capital 3: Johnson put on a show in a hat trick performance that helped get the Rams a narrow win over the Cougars.
“Our team feels good. It feels good to get our second league win,” North Thurston coach Matt Herrera said. “It puts us in a better position.”
Johnson scored in the 20th minute off an assist by Jack Harrison, unassisted in the 32nd minute, and again in the 57th minute off an assist by Charles Jellison.
“We worked hard this week and last week,” Herrera said. “It was a good game.”
Bethel 2, Mount Tahoma 2: The Braves came back from a two goal deficit to earn a draaw in a game that saw Mount Tahoma get an early lead it couldn’t hold onto.
“They should have put the game to bed,” Mount Tahoma coach Bernie Unwin said. “They took their foot off the pedal.”
Mount Tahoma scored both their goals early with one by Nestor Rodriguez in the third minute and the other by Cesar Gonzalez in the seventh minute.
“They probably got over confident at that time,” Unwin said. “Not taking anything away from Bethel, they had a stronger mental attitude, hence the result.”
Bethel’s Noah Vargas scored in the 19th minute to make it a one goal game and Maltiti Tahiru scored the equalizer in the 50th minute.
Wilson 4, Lakes 0: The Rams’ offense was on full force as four different players were able to find the back the net in their win over the Lancers.
Kicking things off was Jayson Ray in the 32nd minute, as he received a pass from Nick Rhode and found the goal with one swift kick. The next goal would come courtesy of Pablo Ramos with his unassisted goal at the 40th minute.
Goals from Tyreic Payne in the 62nd minute and Anei Yel in the 75th were both assisted by Burhan Saleh as Wilson cruised to victory. Alex Greenleaf protected the shutout for the Rams in goal.
Hazen 3, Mount Rainier 3: The Rams and Highlanders played to a draw in a see-saw battle.
The Highlanders got some early offense as they scored in the seventh minute thanks to Drew Wilson netting the goal on a fast break.
But freshman Chris Gonzalez would answer back in a big way for the Rams. In the 15th minute, Gonzalez was fed the ball from Jose Villa and scored the equalizer. Less than a minute later in the 16th, Gonzalez scored again, this time being fed by Dennis Barahona.
Hazen fought back behind a couple goals from Robbie Schroder and Erik Bunnel, but late in the game, the Rams’ Alex Harns found his lane and scored of a pass from Barahona.
SOFTBALL
Top Performer: Chelsea Smith, Bellarmine Prep (5 IP, 2 H, 5 K, 3-4, RBI in 15-0 win over Olympia)
Bellarmine Prep 15, Olympia 0: Giving up seven errors in the game, the Bears were their own worst enemy in their loss to the Lions.
“I think one of the things was we had seven errors,” Olympia assistant coach Randy Edwards said. “You can’t give teams that are hitting the ball well extra outs.”
The Olympia team was only down five going into the third inning but then Bellarmine Prep blew the game wide open scoring eight runs.
“It prolonged the inning which cost us a bunch of runs,” Edwards said. “The inning that they got eight there were only three earned runs.”
The Lions scored an additional two runs, one in the fourth and one in the fifth as the game was called after five innings.
“Out of their fifteen runs, they only had six earned runs,” Edwards said. “We just kinda shot ourselves in the foot.”
Leading the way for Bellarmine Prep was Chelsea Smith who pitched all five innings only allowing two hits while getting five strikeouts and also going 3-for-4 with an RBI at the plate.
“It was kind of a nice thing, I didn’t realize we were gonna get to play either,” Bellarmine Prep coach John Ruffo said. “We had three kids with three hits. Everybody hit well so it was encouraging.”
The Lions will play next on the road against the Emerald Ridge Jaguars on Thursday at 4 p.m.
