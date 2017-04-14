Fenwick, Kennedy meet again in high jump at Wolfpack Invitational

High school high jumpers Donovan Fenwick and Josh Kennedy have a friendly rivalry brewing.

After jumping against each other for the first time this season at the South Sound Jamboree in March, the two met again Friday at Tumwater District Stadium.

“To know there’s someone out there who can jump with me, it just makes me want to jump higher,” said Fenwick, a North Thurston junior.

Fenwick got the best of Kennedy at the second annual Wolfpack Invitational, clearing 6 feet, 4 inches to match his personal best.

Kennedy, a River Ridge senior, finished right behind him at 6-2.

“We’ve kind of built a rivalry,” Kennedy said. “But, I think it’s more of us working together, and trying to make each other better.”

The outcome mirrored the finish at South Sound Stadium a month ago. Fenwick, who topped out at 5-4 as a sophomore, cleared 6-4 for the first time, and Kennedy hit 6-2.

“In practice, my highest was only 6-1,” Fenwick said. “Then I saw Josh, he was jumping 6-2. I was like, ‘I have to make this.’ I guess the competition really excited me, and I got 6-4.”

Kennedy has since matched that. His clearance of 6-4 at Highline Memorial two weeks ago is the top mark in Class 2A.

Fenwick’s mark is tied with three other jumpers across the state in 3A. Shadle Park senior Jakobe Ford leads 3A and the state at 7-0.

Fenwick and Kennedy are projected to meet again this season — at the annual Shelton and Bob Shaner invitationals — before splitting classifications for the postseason.

“I really like seeing how high I can get and seeing the competition,” Fenwick said. “It’s fun.”

WOLVES SET NEW AREA BESTS

Black Hills’ boys team graduated several athletes from its 2A state title team last season, but senior Kyler Nygren, who took sixth in the high jump last season, is still confident.

“We still have a pretty strong team,” he said. “The meets that we’ve had, we’ve done really good. We’re getting better as the year goes on.”

Nygren uncorked a personal-best 21-10 3/4 to win the long jump, which also set a new area-best mark.

Nygren has the second-best mark in 2A in the long jump as of Friday.

Ava Shackell, a Black Hills sophomore, is nearing the top 10 in 2A in the 1,600-meter run.

Shackell reset her own area-best mark, winning the event in 5:26.97 — that beat her previous time by nearly five seconds.

“Each time I go out, I’m not looking for some major, drastic improvement,” she said. “Even if it’s a second faster, I’m just looking for that gradual improvement for the end goal, which is state.”

Black Hills junior Madi Frampton won the 100 hurdles in 16.94. She ran a 16.32 earlier in the week, and remains the area leader in the event.