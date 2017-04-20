SPSCC basketball star McGill signs with Cal State East Bay

The owner of every Northwest Athletic Conference rebounding record is headed to California.
Savannah McGill, a South Puget Sound Community College sophomore, signed her national letter of intent to play basketball at California State University, East Bay on Thursday.
During two years playing for the Clippers, McGill set NWAC records for career rebounds (927), single-season rebounds (471) and average rebounds per game (19.6).
McGill, who was also a standout player at River Ridge High School, attracted a handful of schools her senior year, but decided to pursue the junior college route.
“I thought it was great for me to go to a two-year (school) first, to learn and grow as a player,” she said.
Now, McGill will join the Pioneers as a more polished player. SPSCC coach Mike Moore said he entertained calls from about 25 different schools following McGill’s two breakout seasons with the program.
She averaged 17 points per game for the Clippers as a sophomore, and Moore said the minutes she logged in games will make her valuable at the Division II level.
“She got a lot of exposure, and a lot of playing time,” Moore said. “I think that helped her growth, and she was able to put those tools to work in game situations.”
McGill is a 6-foot-1 forward, but has attributes of a guard with her consistent mid-range game, Moore said. Which is likely the role she’ll continue to fill.
“I think at this Division II level, she’ll be able to spread some defenses out,” he said.
McGill joins a Cal State East Bay program that advanced to the first round of the NCAA Division II tournament this season. The Pioneers (22-9) won the California Collegiate Athletic Association tournament, and finished with 20-plus wins for the third consecutive season.
“When they first showed interest, I really liked their energy and the positive things they were saying,” McGill said. “When I went on a visit, I liked the campus and the team and their vision.”
McGill said the program’s message to her when she initially committed is that next year’s team could advance further.
“I’m extremely proud of her, and happy for her,” Moore said. “I know she’s going to do some really good things at Cal State East Bay, and I’m looking forward to seeing how she does.”
GRAYS HARBOR GETS GREENE
Capital High School senior Peyton Greene signed his letter of intent to play baseball at Grays Harbor Community College, the team’s Twitter account posted on Wednesday.
Greene, a pitcher and infielder for the Cougars, was a Class 3A Narrows League honorable mention selection last season as an infielder.
Congrats to Peyton on signing at @GHC_Baseball! pic.twitter.com/CBskem7NN5— Capital Baseball (@BaseballCapital) April 20, 2017
Comments