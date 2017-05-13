Shelton’s Simon nearing top of 3A rankings after clearing 15 feet in pole vault

Cody Simon is one foot away from the top of the Class 3A pole vault rankings.
The Shelton High School senior cleared 15 feet on Saturday in front of his hometown crowd at the 3A South Sound Conference track and field championships.
Simon, who began the season vaulting in the 13-foot range, has set new personal bests his past two meets. Following Saturday’s jump, he is tied for the second-ranked position in 3A at 15-0 and the fourth-ranked position in the state.
Five other local individuals and two relay teams won league titles on Saturday at Shelton High School.
Timberline senior Jaylen Taylor, who led the state in the triple jump entering the weekend, posted a jump of 45 feet, 4 1/4 inches to win the event. His personal-best mark of 47-6 3/4, which he set at the Shaner Invitational in Tumwater a week ago, is now ranked second in 3A and third statewide.
He trails only Shadle Park’s Jakobe Ford in 3A in the triple jump (47-9 1/4). Taylor has swapped places with Ford at the top of the rankings throughout the season.
Timberline’s relay team of junior Rachel Izuagbe, junior Makenna Hansen, freshman Ashley Babkirk and junior Keshara Romain set a new season-best time in the 4x200 relay of 1 minute, 45.09 seconds to win the event. That group is ranked second in 3A behind Garfield (1:43.77).
Two other Blazers, freshman Arianna Bush and sophomore Jessica Neal, won individual titles. Bush won the long jump at 16-10 3/4, and Neal won the high jump at 5-2. Neal is tied for the third-ranked position in 3A in the high jump at 5-4, and Bush is ranked ninth long jump at 17-3 .
Capital’s 4x400 relay team ran a season-best 3:26.39. The squad consisting of junior Ethan Au, junior Zach Willis, junior Tanner Stipic and senior Jason Turner is now ranked fifth in 3A.
Yelm sophomore Derrick Platt won the 300 hurdles in a personal-best time of 41.89 seconds, and Stipic won the 800 meters in 2:01.08.
