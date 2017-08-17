A year older and stronger, Lofgren ready to lead experienced Mountaineers

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:00 Solar Days heats up the Hands On Children's Museum Pause 1:12 Olympia couple building their dream one cottage at a time 1:38 July, 2017 fight at the Artesian Commons Park 0:53 JBLM's 100th birthday celebration 1:16 Rainier Mountaineers, a year more experienced, ready to make a run 1:33 How to respond if you receive a robocall 1:07 School superintendent on McCleary plan: 'This doesn't really help us' 2:05 New coach. New season. Same Tumwater. 2:02 Former Shelton High football stars preparing for senior season with Huskies 0:47 Olympia native Jared Sandberg pitches at Triple-A Home Run Derby Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email When preseason football practice got underway last season, Rainier High School was low on numbers possibly because of their move up to the Mountain Division of the Class 2B Central League. This year, the turnout is up to 24 from the 20 who produced a 6-4 overall record. Mountaineers coach Terry Shaw said the critical difference is his team is ready for the challenge ahead. Lauren Smith lsmith@theolympian.com

When preseason football practice got underway last season, Rainier High School was low on numbers possibly because of their move up to the Mountain Division of the Class 2B Central League. This year, the turnout is up to 24 from the 20 who produced a 6-4 overall record. Mountaineers coach Terry Shaw said the critical difference is his team is ready for the challenge ahead. Lauren Smith lsmith@theolympian.com