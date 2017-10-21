High school football roundup: No. 9 Bearcats blank Tigers, set up title game in Tumwater

Bob Wollan knows what is ahead next week.
And it is one of the tallest tasks in Class 2A football.
But before Wollan and the ninth-ranked W.F. West High School Bearcats could concentrate on perennial powerhouse Tumwater for the 2A Evergreen Conference crown, they had to take care of an old rival.
Rushing for more than 300 yards, W.F. West blanked Centralia, 28-0, at Bearcat Stadium in Chehalis.
Quarterback Nick Wollan, the coach’s son, led the way with 180 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns on 21 carries.
“We ran the ball really well tonight, and made a commitment to it,” said Bob Wollan. “I thought our offensive line played very well.”
Ka’imi Henry’s 5-yard touchdown run gave the Bearcats a 14-0 lead with 48 seconds remaining before halftime.
And even though W.F. West (7-1, 4-0 2A EvCo) committed three second-half turnovers, its defense kept the “Swamp Cup” shutout intact.
Next up: Tumwater. The T-birds (6-2, 3-0) have won the past six meetings, including a 42-0 win last season.
W.F. West’s last win in the series was 2009 — a 34-14 triumph.
“They are the cream of the crop,” Wollan said. “Their defense has been overwhelming. It will be a real tough matchup for us. We’ll give it our best effort.”
At Aberdeen 56, Rochester 14: Star running back Kylan Touch rushed for 223 yards on 30 carries, and scored six total touchdowns to pace the Bobcats at Stewart Field.
Touch, now Aberdeen’s all-time leading rusher, scored twice in the first quarter on touchdown runs of 1 and 4 yards.
Later in the half, he added an 80-yard kickoff return and 48-yard interception return to give Aberdeen a 28-14 lead at the break.
He scored twice more in the third quarter as the Bobcats (3-5, 1-3) cruised to the win.
Enrique Sanchez led the Warriors (2-6, 0-3) with 22 carries for 89 yards and one touchdown. Rochester hosts Black Hills (4-4, 2-2) next week in its regular-season finale.
Aberdeen travels to Centralia (1-6, 0-3) for a showdown with the league’s final playoff berth on the line.
3A SSC
Central Kitsap 45, at Shelton 0: Angeles Davila threw for 86 yards and two touchdowns as the Cougars ripped by Shelton at Highclimber Stadium.
Davia found Tyler Tubbs twice in the first quarter for touchdowns of 42 and 19 yards to give Central Kitsap a quick advantage.
Three more touchdowns and a field goal gave the Cougars a 38-0 cushion at the break, and Ja’Qurious Conley closed scoring in the third quarter on a 86-yard kickoff return.
Central Kitsap (5-3, 4-2 3A SSC) will hit the road to play Yelm (5-3, 4-2) in the regular season finale. The Cougars’ win over Shelton also helped clinch a playoff berth for the Tornados, who haven’t reached the district playoffs since 2006.
The Highclimbers (0-8, 0-6) are still searching for their first win of the season, and travel to Ingersoll Stadium next week to meet Capital (2-6, 1-5).
1A EVCO
At No. 4 Montesano 54, Tenino 0: Two early touchdown passes from Trevor Ridgway to Kobe Gallinger (67 and 37 yards) set the Bulldogs in motion.
And they didn’t slow down. Montesano led by four touchdowns after the first quarter, and 48-0 by the end of the first half.
Carson Klinger added a 95-yard kickoff return to open the third quarter to round out scoring.
Tenino (1-6, 0-4 1A EvCo) travels to meet Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) next week to close the regular season.
CENTRALIA
0
0
0
0
—
0
NO. 9 W.F. WEST
0
14
7
7
—
28
WFW – Nick Wollan 5 run (kick)
WFW – Ka’imi Henry 5 run (kick)
WFW – Wollan 45 run (kick)
WFW – Jaiyden Camoza 26 run (kick)
CENTRAL KITSAP
14
24
7
0
—
45
SHELTON
0
0
0
0
—
0
CK – Tyler Tubbs 42 pass from Angeles Davila (Brett Dayley kick)
CK – Tubbs 19 pass from Davila (Dayley kick)
CK – Darickus Welborne 30 interception return (Dayley kick)
CK – Garrett Hall 5 run (Dayley kick)
CK – Elijah McGee 37 run (Dayley kick)
CK – Dayley 18 field goal
CK – Ja’Qurious Conley 86 kickoff return (Dayley kick)
