Timberline’s Mullen named Seahawks coach of the week

Following last week’s rivalry win, Timberline High School football coach Nick Mullen has been named the Seattle Seahawks high school coach of the week.
The program, presented by UnitedHealthcare, is aimed at aiding the development of youth football. Each week, the Washington State Football Coaches Association selects two winners, who receive a $500 grant for their program from the NFL.
Mullen, in his first season back after a two-year hiatus, has led the seventh-ranked Blazers to an undefeated record during the first eight weeks of the season. Timberline shut out crosstown rival North Thurston, 21-0, last week to set up a Class 3A South Sound Conference showdown against Peninsula on Friday for the league title.
Mullen was one of two recipients of the coach of the week award for Week 8. Zillah’s Ron Rood was the other.
At the end of the season, one coach is selected to represent Washington, and receives a $2,000 grant. Tumwater’s Sid Otton, who retired as the state’s all-time winningest high school football coach, won this award last season.
Bill Beattie, who is now at Tumwater, was also selected for the weekly award last season with Olympia.
