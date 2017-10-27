Tumwater runs over W.F. West to another league title

Most of the flash and dash Tumwater High showed Friday night in its regular-season finale was supplied by senior Jakob Holbrook in an otherwise workmanlike 44-3 victory over W.F. West at Tumwater District Stadium.
Workmanlike works: The victory earned the Thunderbirds the 2A Evergreen Conference championship and the conference’s top seed into the District 4 playoffs next Saturday at Tumwater.
“Great team win,” said Tumwater coach Bill Beattie, who won an EvCo title in his first season as head man at a school that knows a little bit about winning. Beattie, the longtime Olympia High head coach, succeeded Sid Otton, who won more games than any high school coach in Washington history.
“These kids work their tails off Monday through Thursday,” Beattie said. “The fruits of their labor are amazing.”
Holbrook had his hands on the ball in a lot of ways to lead a Thunderbird rushing attack that rolled for 354 yards. Holbrook, 6-feet and 175 pounds, gained 117 yards on 16 carries and caught a pass for another 44 yards, but he left the touchdowns to his running mates.
Dylan Paine picked up 93 inside yards on 20 carries and scored three times. Connor Clark notched a couple of 2-yard scoring runs, and sophomore Hunter Baker put the game’s final points on the board with a 5-yard TD run.
“That’s no big deal,” Holbrook said of his non-scoring night. “I can’t get my mind off that we won the championship. I can’t stop smiling.”
Tumwater will wait to learn the result of a potential three-way playoff among Greater St. Helens League team to know its first postseason opponent.
The Bearcats, who came into the game undefeated in EvCo play, finished the regular season 7-2 and will also play a GSHL team in the first playoff round.
Paine pounded for a 25-yard gainer to set up the game’s first points, a 23-yard field goal by senior Nathan Seaman. Seaman also connected on six of seven PATs.
Tumwater lined up Holbrook as a wildcat/quarterback midway through the second quarter, and he took a snap and rambled 42 yards to the Bearcat 8. Three plays later Holbrook handed off to Clark for a 2-yard TD run.
“Whatever they ask me to do, I’ll do it,” Holbrook said of the wildcat scheme. “It’s a pretty good offensive look for us.”
WFW got its only points on a 27-yard field goal by Cory Davis, set up by a 52-yard pass from Nole Wollan to a streaking Tyson Guerrero. Tumwater defender Patrick Williams took down Guerrero in the open field at the 21-yard line to save a touchdown.
The T-Bird defense limited W.F. West to 111 yards.
Tumwater went 65 yards in seven plays, the biggest a 27-yard run by Holbrook, to take a 17-3 lead at the half on Paine’s 5-yard run.
The hole only got deeper for W.F. West in the third quarter, as Paine carried six times for 32 yards, the last a 1-yard touchdown plunge, to make it 24-3.
On the Bearcats’ next possession, senior Ethan Wilmovsky intercepted Wollan and a late-hit penalty left the T-Birds in business at the Bearcat 7. Clark carried it over from the 2.
1
2
3
4
Final
WF West
0
3
0
0
3
Tumwater
3
14
21
6
44
T: Nathan Seaman 23 FG.
T: Connor Clark 2 run (Seaman kick)
WFW: Cory Davis 27 FG.
T: Dylan Paine 5 run (Seaman kick)
T: Paine 1 run (Seaman kick)
T: Clark 2 run (Seaman kick)
T: Paine 1 run (Seaman kick)
T: Hunter Baker 5 run (kick failed)
