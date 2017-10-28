More Videos 2:02 Timberline blanks North Thurston in Thurston County's oldest rivalry game Pause 1:34 Pete Carroll for having Seahawks owner Paul Allen "in every way" 1:17 Climbing atop the Tacoma Dome to fly the Garth flag 0:32 Worst case earthquake scenario for Seattle 1:38 MiSo Fit Fast Fresh opens second location in Lacey 10:18 President Trump stops motorcade to greet supporters 0:48 Woman recalls getting shot during Vista shooting that injured 8 2:03 What you need to know about August's solar eclipse 1:01 Two women, two dogs, 176 days adrift at sea 3:18 Timberline stomps Peninsula to win second consecutive 3A SSC title Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Timberline stomps Peninsula to win second consecutive 3A SSC title Clutching an undefeated record, the No. 7 Blazers rode to Purdy, and thumped Peninsula, 51-14, to claim their second consecutive Class 3A South Sound Conference title. Clutching an undefeated record, the No. 7 Blazers rode to Purdy, and thumped Peninsula, 51-14, to claim their second consecutive Class 3A South Sound Conference title. Lauren Smith lsmith@theolympian.com

