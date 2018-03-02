Stevenson breaks future NBA lottery pick’s 3A tournament scoring record, sending Timberline to trophy game for first time in 37 years

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 1:13 W.F. West celebrates 2A semifinals upset over defending champion Foss Pause 1:17 W.F. Wests Taya McCallum discusses thrilling 2A semifinals win over East Valley of Yakima 2:32 Highlights: Timberline's Stevenson breaks Michael Porter Jr.'s 3A tournament scoring record 1:14 Bailey Cooper recaps W.F. Wests upset win over Selah in 2A quarterfinals 2:23 W.F. West's Warring, Vadala discuss beating Black Hills for the fourth time in 2A quarterfinals 2:36 Highlights: Timberline falls just short in 3A quarterfinals loss to Lincoln 1:53 W.F. West's Jordan Thomas recaps overtime upset win over North Kitsap in first round 0:38 Highlights: Woodinville edges Lewis and Clark to reach 4A quarterfinals 2:44 Highlights: Stevenson pours in 43 points as Blazers roll to quarterfinals 1:32 Watch: Lindsey Nurmi discusses Black Hills' first-round win over White River in Yakima Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

The Wichita State signee sets five modern state tournament records, and a Thurston County career scoring record, in win over Wilson on Friday. Lauren Smith lsmith@theolympian.com

The Wichita State signee sets five modern state tournament records, and a Thurston County career scoring record, in win over Wilson on Friday. Lauren Smith lsmith@theolympian.com