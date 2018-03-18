Wichita State signee Erik Stevenson begins his All-Star circuit by dunking on 7-foot-4 center

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 89 Highlights: Wichita State signee Erik Stevenson dunks over 7-foot-4 center Pause 47 High School student seals win after nailing a nearly full-court buzzer beater 112 The Olympian's 2018 All-Area girls basketball team 89 W.F. West's Kiara Steen, a third-generation hoopster, led the Bearcats to a state title 287 Competitive edge made Erik Stevenson a high school basketball star 135 The Olympian's 2018 All-Area boys basketball team 85 W.F. West girls celebrate winning 2A state title in Yakima 282 Highlights- Timberline finishes fourth in 3A in OT win over Kelso 58 Black Hills point guard Lindsey Nurmi recaps Wolves fourth-place finish 72 W.F. West celebrates 2A semifinals upset over defending champion Foss Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Timberline's Erik Stevenson breaks down slam over Richland's Riley Sorn at the WIBCA all-state basketball game between the 4A and 3A classifications. Lauren Smith lsmith@theolympian.com

Timberline's Erik Stevenson breaks down slam over Richland's Riley Sorn at the WIBCA all-state basketball game between the 4A and 3A classifications. Lauren Smith lsmith@theolympian.com