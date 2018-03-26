Timberline’s Erik Stevenson flies to the basket ahead of Seattle Prep defender Nic Lynch during Wednesday's opening-round game of the 3A boys basketball state tournament in the Tacoma Dome on Feb. 28, 2018.
Timberline’s Erik Stevenson flies to the basket ahead of Seattle Prep defender Nic Lynch during Wednesday's opening-round game of the 3A boys basketball state tournament in the Tacoma Dome on Feb. 28, 2018. Tony Overman toverman@theolympian.com
Timberline’s Erik Stevenson flies to the basket ahead of Seattle Prep defender Nic Lynch during Wednesday's opening-round game of the 3A boys basketball state tournament in the Tacoma Dome on Feb. 28, 2018. Tony Overman toverman@theolympian.com

High School Sports

Northwest Shootout rosters set, with 5 players from South Sound schools representing Washington

By Lauren Smith

lsmith@theolympian.com

March 26, 2018 03:14 PM

Rosters are set for the another Washington vs. Oregon showdown.

The 2018 Northwest Shootout, which features All-Star seniors from each state, will be held April 14.

The girls game will begin at 4 p.m. at Liberty High School in Hillsboro, Oregon, with the boys game immediately following at 6 p.m.

Tickets will be available for purchase at the door.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

This year, five players from South Sound high schools were invited to the annual event, including Wilson’s Emmitt Matthews Jr., Timberline’s Erik Stevenson, Enumclaw’s Kaden Anderson, Bellarmine Prep’s Shalyse Smith and Kentridge’s Morgan Gary.

Full rosters for the boys and girls teams are listed below:

WASHINGTON BOYS

Riley Sorn, Richland

Nic Lynch, Seattle Prep

Emmitt Matthews Jr., Wilson

Kevin Porter Jr., Rainier Beach

Erik Stevenson, Timberline

Eddie Turner, Garfield

Trevante Anderson, Rainier Beach

Brock Mackenzie, Eastside Catholic

CJ Elleby, Cleveland

Kaden Anderson, Enumclaw

OREGON BOYS

Alexis Angeles, Tualatin

Teron Bradford, Oregon City

Jay Elmore, South Eugene

Jake Estep, Beaverton

Filip Fullerton, Southridge

Kyle Greeley, West Salem

Bryce Sloan, Lincoln

Matt Van Tassell, Mountain View

Teagan Quitoriano, Sprague

Aaron Baune, McMinnville

WASHINGTON GIRLS

Jamie Loera, Moses Lake

Lacie Hull, Central Valley

Lexie Hull, Central Valley

Morgan Gary, Kentridge

Abby Rathbun, Moses Lake

Kylee Griffin, Lake Stevens

Jade Loville, Skyline

Shalyse Smith, Bellarmine Prep

Gina Marxen, Eastlake

Sienna Swannack, Lakeside

OREGON GIRLS

Natalie Hoff, Southridge

Maggie Freeman, Southridge

Lexie Pritchard, West Linn

Taycee Wedin, La Salle Prep

Ciara James, Clackamas

Hannah Myers, Canby

Halle Wright, Cascade

Reed Hazard, Lincoln

Katie Mayhue, South Albany

Kailey Doutt, McNary

Lauren Smith: 360-754-5473, @smithlm12

  Comments  