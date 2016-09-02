River Ridge gains momentum late to top Capital, 35-22

River Ridge High School’s Kelle Sanders did what he does — the Washington State University commit at defensive end hurried Capital quarterback Grant Erickson, wrapped him up, and brought him to the ground.
What happened next shifted the momentum for good Friday night at South Sound Stadium, where the Hawks knocked off the Cougars, 35-22.
As another defender fell on Erickson, the ball squirted out. Whether or not Erickson was down was questioned when Padric Green scooped up the ball midway through the third quarter and snuck into the end zone for a 10-yard touchdown.
That evened the score at 15-15, and River Ridge took over from there. The Hawks scored three consecutive touchdowns to pull away in the second half.
Josh Braverman hauled in two passes from Sanders (35 yards and 37 yards), and Trey Dorfner added a 37-yard run to give River Ridge a three-score advantage.
By the time Capital answered, on a 2-yard run by Nathan Tyler with 2:25 to go in the fourth, it was too late.
River Ridge (1-0) ran out the clock on its final offensive series to secure the victory, as coach Steve Schultz picked up the 100th win of his career.
This all came after Capital (0-1) controlled the pace early, leading by eight points at the half.
Capital capitalized when Carson Bertelli picked off a deflection deep in River Ridge territory late in the first quarter. Three plays into the drive, Erickson hit Chris Schnellman, who stretched over the goal line, for a 12-yard touchdown.
The Hawks answered on the following drive. Maintaining possession for nearly eight minutes, River Ridge steadily marched 70 yards before Dorfner shirked a defender and dived into the end zone from five yards out.
Jordan Skipper-Brown’s 12-yard reception on third-and-long near midfield, and two untimely penalties against Capital in the red zone led to Dorfner’s touchdown, which evened it at 7-7 with five minutes, 35 seconds remaining in the first half.
Capital took 33 seconds to respond. Erickson overthrew Bertelli, who was headed for the end zone after beating Alex Coleman on the edge. On the second play of the drive, Erickson went right back to Bertelli, who stutter-stepped, juked and hauled in Erickson’s pass for 67 yards.
Coleman dragged him down at the 4-yard line, but Nathan Tyler punched it in on the following play. David Ainuu barreled in for the two-point conversion to give the Cougars a 15-7 lead at the half.
Sanders’ sack on Capital’s first drive of the third quarter is where River Ridge took over.
