MLB releases 2017 schedule; Mariners open April 3 at Houston

Even as the Mariners mount a September push in an effort to end a 14-year postseason drought, they now know what awaits them in 2017.
And it’s a challenge.
Check out these details from next year’s schedule, which Major League Baseball released Wednesday — with the usual qualifier that it’s still subject to possible tweaks:
***The Mariners open and close 2017 with weeklong trips against division opponents. They begin the season April 3 with a four-game series at Houston before moving on to play three games against the Angels in Anaheim.
The regular season concludes Sept. 25 to Oct. 1 with three-game series at Oakland and Anaheim.
***There is a four-city road trip that closes out August. It begins at Tampa Bay and moves up the East Coast through Atlanta and onto New York to play the Yankees before dropping back to Baltimore.
***That extended trip is part of a grueling August road tour; the Mariners play just seven home games from July 31 through Aug. 31.
***The 2017 schedule matches the American League West against the National League East. That means trips to Atlanta, Washington and Philadelphia in addition to the club’s always-rugged travel schedule to play American League opponents.
In return, Philadelphia, Miami and the New York Mets will play at Safeco Field. The Mets’ visit is notable in that it caps a 10-game homestand from July 20-30 that also includes the New York Yankees and Boston.
***The Vedder Cup goes into storage for at least a year. Because of a new rotating plan regarding "natural" interleague rivals, the Mariners won’t be playing San Diego. Instead, they play a four-game split series against Colorado.
Under the new plan, the Mariners (along with Texas and Houston) will rotate interleague rivalry games against San Diego, Colorado and Arizona.
***The home schedule opens at 2:10 p.m. on April 10 against Houston. It’s a nine-game homestand that also consists of three-game series against Texas and Miami.
***The annual Canadian invasion for Toronto’s visit to Safeco Field will be the weekend of June 9-11 for a three-game series,
***The Mariners are on the road for Memorial Day (May 29 at Colorado) and Independence Day (July 4 at Kansas City), but they have Labor Day at home (Sept. 4 vs. Houston).
MARINERS 2017 SCHEDULE
(All times Pacific)
April 3: at Houston, 5:10 p.m.
April 4: at Houston, 5:10 p.m.
April 5: at Houston, 5:10 p.m.
April 6: at Houston, 5:10 p.m.
April 7: at Los Angeles Angels, 7:07 p.m.
April 8: at Los Angeles Angels, 7:07 p.m.
April 9: at Los Angeles Angels, 12:37 p.m.
April 10: Houston, 2:10 p.m.
April 11: Houston, 7:10 p.m.
April 12: Houston: 7:10 p.m.
April 13: open date
April 14: Texas, 7:10 p.m.
April 15: Texas, 6:10 p.m.
April 16: Texas, 1:10 p.m.
April 17: Miami, 7:10 p.m.
April 18: Miami, 7:10 p.m.
April 19: Miami: 12:40 p.m.
April 20: at Oakland: 7:07 p.m.
April 21: at Oakland, 7:07 p.m.
April 22: at Oakland, 1:07 p.m.
April 23: at Oakland, 1:07 p.m.
April 24: open date
April 25: at Detroit, 4:10 p.m.
April 26: at Detroit, 4:10 p.m.
April 27: at Detroit, 10:10 a.m.
April 28: at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.
April 29: at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
April 30: at Cleveland, 10:10 a.m.
May 1: open date
May 2: Los Angeles Angels, 7:10 p.m.
May 3: Los Angeles Angels, 7:10 p.m.
May 4: Los Angeles Angels, 7:10 p.m.
May 5: Texas, 7:10 p.m.
May 6: Texas, 6:10 p.m.
May 7: Texas, 1:10 p.m.
May 8: open date
May 9: at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.
May 10: at Philadelphia, 10:05 a.m.
May 11: at Toronto, 4:07 p.m.
May 12: at Toronto, 4:07 p.m.
May 13: at Toronto, 10:07 a.m.
May 14: at Toronto, 10:07 a.m.
May 15: Oakland, 7:10 p.m.
May 16: Oakland, 7:10 p.m.
May 17: Oakland, 7:10 p.m.
May 18: Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
May 19: Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
May 20: Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
May 21: Chicago White Sox, 1:10 p.m.
May 22: open date
May 23: at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
May 24: at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
May 25: at Washington, 1:05 p.m.
May 26: at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
May 27: at Boston, TBD
May 28: at Boston, 10:35 a.m.
May 29: at Colorado, 12:10 p.m.
May 30: at Colorado, 4:10 p.m.
May 31: Colorado, 7:10 p.m.
June 1: Colorado, 12:40 p.m.
June 2: Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
June 3: Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
June 4: Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
June 5: open date
June 6: Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
June 7: Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
June 8: Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
June 9: Toronto, 7:10 p.m.
June 10: Toronto, 7:10 p.m.
June 11: Toronto, 1:10 p.m.
June 12: at Minnesota, 5:10 p.m.
June 13: at Minnesota, 5:10 p.m.
June 14: at Minnesota, 5:10 p.m.
June 15: at Minnesota, 10:10 a.m.
June 16: at Texas, 5:05 p.m.
June 17: at Texas, TBD
June 18: at Texas, 12:05 p.m.
June 19: Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
June 20: Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
June 21: Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
June 22: Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
June 23: Houston, 7:10 p.m.
June 24: Houston, 7:10 p.m.
June 25: Houston, 1:10 p.m.
June 26: open date
June 27: Philadelphia, 7:10 p.m.
June 28: Philadelphia, 12:40 p.m.
June 29: open date
June 30: at Los Angeles Angels, 7:07 p.m.
July 1: at Los Angeles Angels, 7:07 p.m.
July 2: at Los Angeles Angels, 12:37 p.m.
July 3: Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
July 4: Kansas City, 3:40 p.m.
July 5: Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
July 6: Oakland, 7:10 p.m.
July 7: Oakland, 7:10 p.m.
July 8: Oakland, 7:10 p.m.
July 9: Oakland, 1:10 p.m.
July 10: All-Star break
July 11: All-Star Game at Miami
July 12: All-Star break
July 13: All-Star break
July 14: at Chicago White Sox, 5:10 p.m.
July 15: at Chicago White Sox, 4:10 p.m.
July 16: at Chicago White Sox, 11:10 a.m.
July 17: at Houston, 5:10 p.m.
July 18: at Houston, 5:10 p.m.
July 19: at Houston, 11:10 a.m.
July 20: New York Yankees, 7:10 p.m.
July 21: New York Yankees, 7:10 p.m.
July 22: New York Yankees, 6:10 p.m.
July 23: New York Yankees, 1:10 p.m.
July 24: Boston, 7:10 p.m.
July 25: Boston, 7:10 p.m.
July 26: Boston, 12:40 p.m.
July 27: open date
July 28: New York Mets, 7:10 p.m.
July 29: New York Mets, 1:10 p.m.
July 30: New York Mets, 1:10 p.m.
July 31: at Texas, 5:05 p.m.
August 1: at Texas, 5:05 p.m.
August 2: at Texas, 5:05 p.m.
August 3: at Kansas City, 5:15 p.m.
August 4: at Kansas City, 5:15 p.m.
August 5: at Kansas City, 4:15 p.m.
August 6: at Kansas City, 11:15 a.m.
August 7: open date
August 8: at Oakland, 7:07 p.m.
August 9: at Oakland, 12:37 p.m.
August 10: Los Angeles Angels, 7:10 p.m.
August 11: Los Angeles Angels, 7:10 p.m.
August 12: Los Angeles Angels, 6:10 p.m.
August 13: Los Angeles Angels, 1:10 p.m.
August 14: Baltimore, 7:10 p.m.
August 15: Baltimore, 7:10 p.m.
August 16: Baltimore, 12:40 p.m.
August 17: open date
August 18: at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.
August 19: at Tampa Bay, TBD
August 20: at Tampa Bay, 10:10 a.m.
August 21: at Atlanta, 4:35 p.m.
August 22: at Atlanta, 4:35 p.m.
August 23: at Atlanta, 4:35 p.m.
August 24: open date
August 25: at New York Yankees, 4:05 p.m.
August 26: at New York Yankees, TBD
August 27: at New York Yankees, TBD
August 28: at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.
August 29: at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.
August 30: at Baltimore, TBD
August 31: open date
September 1: Oakland, 7:10 p.m.
September 2: Oakland, 6:10 p.m.
September 3: Oakland, 1:10 p.m.
September 4: Houston, 3:40 p.m.
September 5: Houston, 7:10 p.m.
September 6: Houston, 7:10 p.m.
September 7: open date
September 8: Los Angeles Angels, 7:10 p.m.
September 9: Los Angeles Angels, 6:10 p.m.
September 10: Los Angeles Angels, 1:10 p.m.
September 11: at Texas, 5:05 p.m.
September 12: at Texas, 5:05 p.m.
September 13: at Texas, 5:05 p.m.
September 14: at Texas, 5:05 p.m.
September 15: at Houston, 5:10 p.m.
September 16: at Houston, TBD
September 17: at Houston, 11:10 a.m.
September 18: open date
September 19: Texas, 7:10 p.m.
September 20: Texas, 7:10 p.m.
September 21: Texas, 7:10 p.m.
September 22: Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
September 23: Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
September 24: Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
September 25: at Oakland, 7:07 p.m.
September 26: at Oakland, 7:07 p.m.
September 27: at Oakland, 12:37 p.m.
September 28: open date
September 29: at Los Angeles Angels, 7:07 p.m.
September 30: at Los Angeles Angels, 6:07 p.m.
October 1: at Los Angeles Angels, 12:07 p.m.
