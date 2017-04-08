One bad week? Dyson looks around and declares: `I see the total package’

1:04 Windstorm Brings Down Tree On Interstate 5 Pause

1:59 North Thurston School District technology catches a WAVE

4:47 Proposed change in child labor law would allow minors to run logging equipment

1:46 Chris Petersen speaks after Day 5 of UW spring practice

0:50 When is it OK to drive after drinking? Impaired judgment makes it hard to tell

3:51 Legislative pages experience lawmaking first hand with mock hearing

0:59 West Hylebos Wetlands

1:00 The story of Cabrillo Amarillo

2:41 COMMERCIAL: Pepsi's 'Live For Now Moments Anthem'