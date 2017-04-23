Mariners recall Vogelbach as patience thins with slumping Valencia

Sunday produced another sign the Mariners are fed up with their struggling lineup when they recalled first baseman Dan Vogelbach from Triple-A Tacoma prior to their series finale at the Oakland Coliseum.
The move suggests an end to Danny Valencia’s time as the club’s full-time first baseman and follows the recent move to bench outfielder Leonys Martin in favor of Guillermo Heredia.
Valencia’s average dropped to .145 when he went hitless in three at-bats Saturday in a 4-3 loss to the Athletics. Martin hasn’t started since Thursday because of a .111 average. Heredia went 3-for-8 in two games since the switch.
The Mariners entered Sunday at 7-12 after three straight losses to the Athletics dropped their road record to 1-9. They batted just .195 in those 10 road games, including .159 with runners in scoring position.
Vogelbach, 24, opened the season with the Rainiers after a poor spring, which began in the expectation that he would platoon with Valencia at first base. The March 23 demotion was a bitter disappointment.
But Vogelbach recaptured his form at Tacoma, batting .309 in 16 games with a .409 on-base percentage. He was 10-for-30 (.333) with four walks and 10 RBIs in his last 10 games.
The Mariners acquired Vogelbach in a trade last July from the Chicago Cubs in the expectation that he would be a long-term fit in their lineup. His minor-league resume shows a consistent ability to hit, hit with power and control the strike zone.
His defense, though, has long been suspect, and became a spring emphasis. Initial results were encouraging before slippage surfaced, perhaps not coincidentally, when he went into a slump at the plate.
That prompted Vogelbach’s demotion to Tacoma. For while his future might be as the eventual replacement for designated hitter Nelson Cruz, Vogelbach’s only current path to regular playing time is at first base.
Recalling Vogelbach less than three weeks into the season underscores the Mariners’ unwillingness to wait any long for Valencia to recapture his 2016 form, when he batted .287 in 130 games for Oakland with 17 homers and 51 RBIs.
Bob Dutton: @TNT_Mariners
