Seahawks interlock arms, express racial unity during national anthem

No one sat on the bench. No one knelt – at least no one on the Seattle Seahawks sideline.
All 53 Seahawks on the active roster and many other coaches and staff members interlocked arms during the national anthem – including cornerback Jeremy Lane – prior to their season-opening game against the Miami Dolphins.
It was meant to raise awareness for racial inequality, Seahawk wide receiver Doug Baldwin had said, while players and teams across the NFL took part in their own demonstrations on Sunday on the 15th anniversary of 9/11.
Lane had one of his arms locked with Richard Sherman’s near coach Pete Carroll. He had said earlier this week that he planned to sit on the bench again like he did last week in the Seahawks’ final preseason game against the Oakland Raiders.
Precluding the demonstration, Baldwin had told The News Tribune, “you will like what we do.”
NFL-wide gestures, continuing Sunday have appeared to inspire, offend or in the least raise discussion about issues beyond the football fields for which these protests have taken place.
Baldwin said he didn’t want the Seahawks’ protest to be misconstrued as a lack of respect for military and law enforcement, especially on the anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001, when so many of the first responders and others were killed in the harrowing terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center.
Some Seahawks, including quarterback Russell Wilson, posted tweets prior to their season-opening game Sunday remembering the attacks on the World Trade Center, the deadliest attack to occur on U.S. soil.
“We will always remember, honor, and love those lost.. 15 years ago still feels like yesterday. 9/11 #NeverForget,” Wilson wrote.
“My thoughts and prayers are with the families that lost loved ones on this day 15 years ago. #NeverForget,” Baldwin wrote.
On the Dolphins sideline, running back Arian Foster and three of his teammates kneeled during the anthem – the same thing San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick did during the anthem last week. Receiver Kenny Stills and safety Michael Thomas held their hands over their hearts while kneeling. Foster and linebacker Jelani Jenkins didn’t.
Baldwin had said the Seahawks were in a conversation thread about the demonstrations with 26 other teams.
The Kansas City Chief also interlocked arms ahead of their earlier Sunday game against the San Diego Chargers, with cornerback Marcus Peters, a former University of Washington defensive back, raising his fist throughout the anthem.
Several players from others teams across the NFL helped hold the edges of giant flags at their games. Police, firefighters, EMTs and members of all branches of the U.S. military received a standing ovation at CenturyLink Field as they carried a giant U.S. flag that spanned the entire length and width of the football field.
The protests have so far either inspired, offended or in the least sparked discussion of racial inequality, police brutality and other social issues.
It all started when Kaepernick chose to sit on the bench away from the rest of his teammates during the national anthem in a preseason game against the Green Bay Packers, protesting what he deemed are wrongdoings against African Americans and minorities in the U.S.
The next game, Kaepernick and safety Eric Reid kneeled during the anthem, while Seahawks cornerback Jeremy Lane sat on the bench before the Seahawks hosted the Oakland Raiders for their final preseason game.
Lane said on Monday that he would sit again during the anthem for the Seahawks’ season opener, but did not comment on what he would do when asked on Friday.
Baldwin posted a video to social media on Saturday telling of the Seahawks’ plan to interlock arms as an expression of team and racial unity.
“We are a team comprised of individuals with diverse backgrounds,” Baldwin said in the video. “And as a team we have chosen to stand and interlock arms in unity. We honor those who have fought for the freedoms we cherish and we stand to ensure the riches of freedom and the security of justice for all people.
“Progress can and will be made if we stand together.”
