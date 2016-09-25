Wilson sprains knee, Baldwin, Michael have career days, Seahawks rout 49ers

TJ Cotterill
Seahawks running back Christine Michael dives into the end zone for a touchdown during Sunday's NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers at CenturyLink Field in Seattle on Sept. 25, 2016.
Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson throws a touchdown pass to Jimmy Graham during Sunday's NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers at CenturyLink Field in Seattle on Sept. 25, 2016.
Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson gets his knee wrapped after leaving Sunday's NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers at CenturyLink Field in Seattle on Sept. 25, 2016.
Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson keeps loose on an exercise bicycle after leaving Sunday's NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers at CenturyLink Field in Seattle on Sept. 25, 2016.
Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson keeps loose on an exercise bicycle after leaving Sunday's NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers at CenturyLink Field in Seattle on Sept. 25, 2016.
Seahawks offensive lineman J'Marcus Webb smiles on teh sidelines late in Sunday's NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers at CenturyLink Field in Seattle on Sept. 25, 2016.
Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman (from left), safety Kam Chancellor and corneback DeShawn Shead leave the locker room to take the field for Sunday's NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers at CenturyLink Field in Seattle on Sept. 25, 2016.
49ers running back Shaun Draughn is tackled by Seahawks defenders Ahtyba Rubin (77), Garrison Smith (98) and Quinton Jefferson.
Seahawks running back Christine Michael smiles after scoring the opening touchdown of Sunday's NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers at CenturyLink Field in Seattle on Sept. 25, 2016.
Seahawks tight end Jimmy Graham lets out a roar after catching a touchdown pass during Sunday's NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers at CenturyLink Field in Seattle on Sept. 25, 2016.
Seahawks tight end Jimmy Graham lets out a roar after wrestling in a catch during Sunday's NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers at CenturyLink Field in Seattle on Sept. 25, 2016.
Seahawks tight end Jimmy Graham loses the football after making a catch between 49ers linebacker Gerald Hodges (51) and linebacker NaVorro Bowman Sunday's NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers at CenturyLink Field in Seattle on Sept. 25, 2016.
49ers quarterback Blaine Gabbert tosses a pass during Sunday's NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field in Seattle on Sept. 25, 2016.
49ers quarterback Blaine Gabbert slides to the turf under pressure from the Seattle Seahawk defense during Sunday's NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle on Sept. 25, 2016.
Seahawks defensive lineman Frank Clark pressures 49ers quarterback Blaine Gabbert during Sunday's NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle on Sept. 25, 2016.
Seattle defenders pressure a missed field goal from San Francisco 49ers kicker Phil Dawson during Sunday's NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle on Sept. 25, 2016.
Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll (left) talks with owner Paul Allen before Sunday's NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers at CenturyLink Field in Seattle on Sept. 25, 2016.
Seahawks offensive lineman Justin Britt is congratulated by head coach Pete Carroll after a Seahawks touchdown during Sunday's NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers at CenturyLink Field in Seattle on Sept. 25, 2016.
Seahawks quarterback Trevone Boykin looks to pass during Sunday's NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers at CenturyLink Field in Seattle on Sept. 25, 2016.
Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin pops into the end zone in front of 49ers safety Antoine Bethea for a16-yard touchdown reception during Sunday's NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers at CenturyLink Field in Seattle on Sept. 25, 2016.
Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin breaks loose on a 16-yard touchdown reception during Sunday's NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers at CenturyLink Field in Seattle on Sept. 25, 2016.
Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin (left) and lineman Mark Glowinski celebrate Baldwin's 16-yard touchdown reception during Sunday's NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers at CenturyLink Field in Seattle on Sept. 25, 2016.
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jermaine Kearse (15) runs after a catch in the fourth quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the San Francisco 49ers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, September 25, 2016.
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) throws a pass while warming up before the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the San Francisco 49ers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, September 25, 2016.
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) looks to throw during a drive in which he connected with Seattle Seahawks tight end Jimmy Graham (not pictured) for a touchdown. The Seattle Seahawks played the San Francisco 49ers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, September 25, 2016.
Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) runs after an interception in the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the San Francisco 49ers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, September 25, 2016.
San Francisco 49ers running back Carlos Hyde (28) is tackled by Seattle Seahawks defensive back DeShawn Shead (35) in the fourth quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the San Francisco 49ers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, September 25, 2016.
The Seagals take the the field before the game. Seattle Seahawks played the San Francisco 49ers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, September 25, 2016.
Seahawks defensive tackle Ahtyba Rubin (77) hits 49ers quarterback Blaine Gabbert (2) in the first quarter. Seattle’s defense held San Francisco’s offense to only three points for the first three quarters.
Seattle Seahawks running back Christine Michael (32) is knocked out of bounds just before the end zone in the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the San Francisco 49ers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, September 25, 2016.
Seattle Seahawks defensive end Cassius Marsh (91) points to the sky after an end zone prayer before the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the San Francisco 49ers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, September 25, 2016.
Seattle Seahawks defensive end Cassius Marsh (91) takes in the crowd noise after a kickoff return in the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the San Francisco 49ers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, September 25, 2016.
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (16) dodges a tackle by San Francisco 49ers cornerback Rashard Robinson (33) during a kickoff return in the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the San Francisco 49ers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, September 25, 2016.
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jermaine Kearse (15) makes a catch while warming up before the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the San Francisco 49ers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, September 25, 2016.
San Francisco 49ers linebacker Eli Harold (58), San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick (7), and San Francisco 49ers safety Eric Reid (35) kneel during the national anthem. The Seattle Seahawks played the San Francisco 49ers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, September 25, 2016.
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick (7) meets with Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin (89) after the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the San Francisco 49ers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, September 25, 2016.
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick (7) and Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin (89) meet after the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the San Francisco 49ers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, September 25, 2016.
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick (7) watches the game from the sideline. The Seattle Seahawks played the San Francisco 49ers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, September 25, 2016.
San Francisco 49ers running back Carlos Hyde (28) runs for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the San Francisco 49ers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, September 25, 2016.
Head coaches Chip Kelly and Pete Carroll meet after the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the San Francisco 49ers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, September 25, 2016.
Seattle Seahawks running back Alex Collins (36) runs while tackled by San Francisco 49ers linebacker Ahmad Brooks (55) in the fourth quarter The Seattle Seahawks played the San Francisco 49ers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, September 25, 2016.
Seattle Seahawks safety Kam Chancellor (31)breaks up a pass intended for San Francisco 49ers tight end Garrett Celek (88) in the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the San Francisco 49ers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, September 25, 2016.
Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett (72) speaks with San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick (7) after the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the San Francisco 49ers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, September 25, 2016.
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin (89) makes a catch while under pressure from San Francisco 49ers cornerback Keith Reaser (27) in the fourth quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the San Francisco 49ers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, September 25, 2016.
Seattle Seahawks tight end Jimmy Graham (88) and Seattle Seahawks tight end Luke Willson (82) celebrate a touchdown in the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the San Francisco 49ers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, September 25, 2016.
Seattle Seahawks tight end Jimmy Graham (88) runs after a catch in the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the San Francisco 49ers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, September 25, 2016.
Seattle Seahawks running back Alex Collins (36) runs in the first quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the San Francisco 49ers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, September 25, 2016.
Seattle Seahawks running back Christine Michael (32) breaks free for a touchdown in the first quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the San Francisco 49ers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, September 25, 2016.
Seattle Seahawks tight end Jimmy Graham (88) catches a touchdown pass in the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the San Francisco 49ers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, September 25, 2016.
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) throws a pass to Seattle Seahawks tight end Luke Willson in the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the San Francisco 49ers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, September 25, 2016.
Seahawks tight end Jimmy Graham (88) celebrates his 18-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter. Seattle defeated San Francisco, 37-18.
San Francisco 49ers head coach Chip Kelly meets with Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll before the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the San Francisco 49ers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, September 25, 2016.
Seahawks running back Christine Michael had a career-best 20 carries, 106 yards and his first two NFL touchdownsruns in the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the San Francisco 49ers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, September 25, 2016.
Seattle Seahawks tight end Jimmy Graham (88) makes a catch while draped by San Francisco 49ers safety Eric Reid (35) and San Francisco 49ers safety Jaquiski Tartt (29) in the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the San Francisco 49ers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, September 25, 2016.
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin (89) pulls down a catch in the second quarter while defended by San Francisco 49ers safety Eric Reid (35). The Seattle Seahawks played the San Francisco 49ers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, September 25, 2016.
Seattle Seahawks running back Christine Michael celebrates his second touchdown in the first quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the San Francisco 49ers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, September 25, 2016.
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin (89) pulls in a one-handed catch in the first quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the San Francisco 49ers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, September 25, 2016.
Seattle Seahawks tight end Jimmy Graham (88) makes a catch in the first quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the San Francisco 49ers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, September 25, 2016.
Seahawks receiver Doug Baldwin (89) makes a one-handed, 12-yard catch in the first quarter.
Seahawks tight end Jimmy Graham celebrates his second-quarter touchdown catch against the 49ers on Sunday. Graham finished with six receptions for 100 yards.
The Seattle Seahawks defense takes the field before the game against the San Francisco 49ers. The Seattle Seahawks played the San Francisco 49ers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, September 25, 2016.
Seahawks tight end Jimmy Graham (88) celebrates his 18-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter. Seattle defeated San Francisco, 37-18.
Seahawks' Russell Wilson was injured in the game versus the San Franciso 49ers. He spoke about his injury after the game.
"Everything really was working today."
Michael recorded career-bests of 20 carries and 106 yards, as well as his first two-NFL-touchdown game.
