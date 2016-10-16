Seahawks survive Falcons’ rally, Sherman’s outburst to win 26-24

Richard Sherman tipped a ball off the hands of Julio Jones back to teammate Earl Thomas for the most well-timed turnover of the Seahawks’ young season.
The Seahawks improve to 4-1, and sit alone atop the NFC West. Seattle plays at Arizona on Sunday.
Seahawks defensive lineman Michael Bennett and Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright tackle Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan in the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Atlanta Falcons in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, October 16, 2016.
Seahawks running back C.J. Spiller runs in the first quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Atlanta Falcons in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, October 16, 2016.
Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin runs through a tackle by Falcons safety Keanu Neal in the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Atlanta Falcons in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, October 16, 2016.
Seahawks linebacker Cassius Marsh sack Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan in the fourth quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Atlanta Falcons in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, October 16, 2016.
Seahawks running back Christine Michael runs through a tackle by Falcons safety Ricardo Allen in the fourth quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Atlanta Falcons in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, October 16, 2016.
Trainers tend to Seahawks tight end Luke Willson in the fourth quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Atlanta Falcons in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, October 16, 2016.
Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan meet after the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Atlanta Falcons in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, October 16, 2016.
Falcons wide receiver Justin Hardy makes a catch in the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Atlanta Falcons in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, October 16, 2016.
Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson drops back to pass in the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Atlanta Falcons in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, October 16, 2016.
Seahawks defensive lineman Michael Bennett is led back to the bench after getting hurt in the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Atlanta Falcons in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, October 16, 2016.
Seahawks wide receiver Jermaine Kearse can't pull in a touchdown pass in the fourth quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Atlanta Falcons in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, October 16, 2016.
Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson speaks with officials in the fourth quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Atlanta Falcons in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, October 16, 2016.
Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson throws while being tackled in the fourth quarter. He completed the pass to Seahawks running back Alex Collins (not pictured). The Seattle Seahawks played the Atlanta Falcons in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, October 16, 2016.
Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner tackles Falcons running back Devonta Freeman in the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Atlanta Falcons in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, October 16, 2016.
Seahawks corner back Richard Sherman breaks up a pass intended for Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones which was then intercepted by Seahawks safety Earl Thomas in the fourth quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Atlanta Falcons in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, October 16, 2016.
Seahawks safety Earl Thomas and Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner celebrate after Thomas' interception in the fourth quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Atlanta Falcons in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, October 16, 2016.
Seahawks safety Earl Thomas celebrates after the Seahawks caused a turnover on downs in the fourth quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Atlanta Falcons in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, October 16, 2016.
Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones pulls down a touchdown pass in the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Atlanta Falcons in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, October 16, 2016.
Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner and Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright tackles Falcons tight end Levine Toilolo in the first quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Atlanta Falcons in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, October 16, 2016.
Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson scrambles in the fourth quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Atlanta Falcons in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, October 16, 2016.
Seahawks running back Christine Michael reacts after a touchdown in the fourth quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Atlanta Falcons in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, October 16, 2016.
Seahawks defensive lineman Cliff Avril sacks Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan in the first quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Atlanta Falcons in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, October 16, 2016.
Seahawks punter Jon Ryan and Seahawks kicker Steven Hauschka celebrate Hauschka's field goal in the fourth quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Atlanta Falcons in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, October 16, 2016.
Marines leave the field after pregame ceremonies. The Seattle Seahawks played the Atlanta Falcons in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, October 16, 2016.
Seahawks linebacker Brock Coyle waves the 12th flag during the pregame ceremonies. The Seattle Seahawks played the Atlanta Falcons in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, October 16, 2016.
Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson throws under heavy pressure from Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett in the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Atlanta Falcons in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, October 16, 2016.
The Seattle Seahawks played the Atlanta Falcons in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, October 16, 2016.
Falcons wide receiver Mohamed Sanu scores a touchdown in the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Atlanta Falcons in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, October 16, 2016.
Seahawks defensive lineman Jarran Reed finishes a sack of Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan in the fourth quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Atlanta Falcons in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, October 16, 2016.
Seahawks player DeShawn Shead breaks up a pass intended for Falcons wide receiver Mohamed Sanu in the fourth quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Atlanta Falcons in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, October 16, 2016.
Seahawks safety Earl Thomas, Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner, and Seahawks running back Christine Michael celebrate after Thomas' interception in the fourth quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Atlanta Falcons in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, October 16, 2016.
Seahawks defensive lineman Cliff Avril celebrates a sack in the first quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Atlanta Falcons in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, October 16, 2016.
Seahawks safety Earl Thomas reacts after a touchdown by Falcons tight end Levine Toilolo in the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Atlanta Falcons in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, October 16, 2016.
Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson yells encouragements to teammates before the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Atlanta Falcons in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, October 16, 2016.
Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson hands off the ball during pregame warmups. The Seattle Seahawks played the Atlanta Falcons in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, October 16, 2016.
Seahawks running back Alex Collins runs for a two-yard touchdown in the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Atlanta Falcons in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, October 16, 2016.
Seahawks tight end Jimmy Graham runs past Falcons corner back Robert Alford after a catch in the first quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Atlanta Falcons in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, October 16, 2016.
Seahawks tight end Jimmy Graham runs through a tackle by Falcons linebacker Deion Jones in the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Atlanta Falcons in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, October 16, 2016.
Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones pulls down a pass i the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Atlanta Falcons in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, October 16, 2016.
Falcons corner back Desmond Trufant walks through the field after the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Atlanta Falcons in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, October 16, 2016.
Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin looks on during warm ups before the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Atlanta Falcons in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, October 16, 2016.
Seahawks defensive lineman Jarran Reed celebrates a sack in the first quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Atlanta Falcons in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, October 16, 2016.
Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett takes the field. The Seattle Seahawks played the Atlanta Falcons in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, October 16, 2016.
Seahawks wide receiver Tanner McEvoy is brought down after a catch in the fourth quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Atlanta Falcons in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, October 16, 2016.
Seahawks tight end Jimmy Graham is tackled by Falcons safety Kemal Ishmael in the fourth quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Atlanta Falcons in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, October 16, 2016.
Seahawks kicker Steven Hauschka celebrates after kicking a field goal in the fourth quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Atlanta Falcons in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, October 16, 2016.
Seahawks corner back Richard Sherman looks on as he warms up for the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Atlanta Falcons in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, October 16, 2016.
Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson warms up before the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Atlanta Falcons in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, October 16, 2016.
Seahawks corner back Richard Sherman, Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright, and Seahawks safety Earl Thomas tackle Falcons running back Devonta Freeman in the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Atlanta Falcons in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, October 16, 2016.
Seahawks defensive lineman Cliff Avril strips the ball from Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan in the first quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Atlanta Falcons in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, October 16, 2016.
Seahawks defensive lineman Tony McDaniel and Seahawks player DeShawn Shead celebrate McDaniel's fumble recovery in the first quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Atlanta Falcons in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, October 16, 2016.
Seahawks corner back Richard Sherman tackles Falcons running back Devonta Freeman with help in the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Atlanta Falcons in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, October 16, 2016.
Seahawks defensive lineman Tony McDaniel recovers a fumble in the first quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Atlanta Falcons in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, October 16, 2016.
Seahawks running back Christine Michael runs while tackled by Falcons corner back Robert Alford in the first quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Atlanta Falcons in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, October 16, 2016.
Pete Carroll said home crowd "ridiculously" into Seahawks win over Atlanta. "It can't be any louder."
Russell Wilson stayed calm through all the late chaos while completing 25 of 37 passes in all for 270 yards.
"Kelcie hasnt been in the defense long & we tried to make an adjustment. Miscommunication."
Seattle’s Richard Sherman (25), K.J. Wright (50) and Earl Thomas bring down Atlanta’s Devonta Freeman in the second quarter Sunday at CenturyLink Field.
Christine Michael reacts after his fourth-quarter touchdown run cuts Seattle’s deficit to 24-23. Michael also scored in the first quarter.
