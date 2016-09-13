Seahawks unveil ‘Action Green’ uniforms – and they are indeed green

The Seahawks’ aren’t just going “Action Green” for their Dec. 15 Thursday-night home game against the Los Angeles Rams.
They are going radioactive.
#Seahawks' "Color Rush" uniforms for Dec. 15 home game vs. Rams. #radioactive @thenewstribune pic.twitter.com/kSv4Exky94— Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) September 13, 2016
Seattle will be wearing this neon-green ensemble that night on national television, part of the league’s “Color Rush” uniform series for home teams on its featured, Thursday night games.
#Seahawks' "Color Rush" uniforms they'll be wearing for Dec. 15 home game vs. Rams, in motion. @thenewstribune pic.twitter.com/chS4E7QdIr— Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) September 13, 2016
The Rams will be wearing all white for that game at CenturyLink Field. That will create a stark contrast for your eyes off your television screen. High-definition folks will be on their own for eye safety.
These “Action Green” jerseys went on sale Tuesday morning at the Seahawks’ four Pro Shop locations, plus at www.seahawks.com/proshop.
Comments