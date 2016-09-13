Seahawks Insider Blog

Seahawks unveil ‘Action Green’ uniforms – and they are indeed green

The Seahawks’ aren’t just going “Action Green” for their Dec. 15 Thursday-night home game against the Los Angeles Rams.

They are going radioactive.

Seattle will be wearing this neon-green ensemble that night on national television, part of the league’s “Color Rush” uniform series for home teams on its featured, Thursday night games.

The Rams will be wearing all white for that game at CenturyLink Field. That will create a stark contrast for your eyes off your television screen. High-definition folks will be on their own for eye safety.

These “Action Green” jerseys went on sale Tuesday morning at the Seahawks’ four Pro Shop locations, plus at www.seahawks.com/proshop.

