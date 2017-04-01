Carroll: “Early indications” Trevone Boykin will be back with Seahawks following arrest in Dallas

Pete Carroll makes it sound as if Trevone Boykin will be back with the Seahawks this coming preseason.
The Seahawks coach told ESPN’s John Clayton in an interview from this week’s NFL owner’s meetings that aired Friday on Seattle’s 710-AM radio Boykin is likely to return to the team as his latest legal proceeding in Texas plays out.
“We’ll see, we’ll see what happens here. We have some information to get through,” Carroll told Clayton about his backup quarterback, who was arrested and briefly jailed early Monday on charges of marijuana possession and public intoxication after a car in which he was a passenger crashed into a bar in Dallas. “There’s plenty of time to figure this out.
“Early indications are that we’ll give him an opportunity to be back with us,” Carroll told Clayton. “We’ll see what happens though.”
The Seahawks’ veterans are not due back on the field until at least next month, for yet-to-be-announced minicamp practices.
According to records from Dallas County Court, Boykin has a preliminary court hearing there on May 3 at 9 a.m.
This week in Phoenix, Seahawks general manager John Schneider told reporters he had talked to Boykin.
“I spoke with him (Monday) afternoon and he was incredibly apologetic,” Schneider said. “Felt like wrong place at the wrong time. But we have to keep researching it and find out what is going on in terms of his future with the club. ... But we are obviously going to have somebody in there competing with him at some point.”
Even before his arrest, the Seahawks were going to bring in at least a third quarterback for offseason and preseason practices, if not to challenge Boykin for the No. 2 job he had last season as an undrafted rookie behind Russell Wilson. NFL teams usually have at least three and sometimes four arms to throw during preseason, to lessen the tasks for the starter.
Boykin was booked into jail at 4:43 a.m. Dallas time on charges of possessing less than two ounces of marijuana and investigation of public intoxication, according to jail records. His bond was set at $500. He was released from jail Monday evening.
“We are aware of the situation involving Trevone Boykin,” the Seahawks wrote in a statement issued Monday morning. “We are still gathering information and are disappointed.”
Seattle signed the 23-year-old Boykin last spring. That was months after Texas Christian University suspended him from its Alamo Bowl game in San Antonio following his arrest for allegedly striking a police officer after getting thrown out of a bar.
Last June he pleaded no contest in in Bexar County, Texas, to a misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest. He was fined $1,500, required to take anger-management and alcohol-awareness courses and given probation for one year.
Monday’s incident and next month’s court hearing could mean that San Antonio charge may not be stricken from his record, among other implications. Dallas police will be talking to the NFL.
League commissioner Roger Goodell has used broad authority to punish players according to a controversial personal-conduct policy enacted in December 2014. An arbitrator upheld provisions of and punishment under the policy last April.
Boykin appeared in five games for the Seahawks as a rookie. He got larger-than-expected role after Wilson sprained his ankle then knee last September. Boykin threw his first career touchdown pass Sept. 25 against San Francisco, the game in which Wilson got a high-ankle sprain.
