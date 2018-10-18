Why just one spooky day? Here’s The Olympian’s 13 Days of Halloween

Though it’s well over a week away, Halloween has largely taken over the entertainment scene. So why not start celebrating this weekend?
Inspired by the traditional 12 days of Christmas, The Olympian presents the 13 days of Halloween, because Halloween and superstition go together like, well, Halloween and candy.
Whether you’re most interested in the candy, or in dressing up, or in being frightened half to death, there’s something on the list for you.
Oct. 20
All Freakin’ Night: Ever watch a scary movie and wind up unable to sleep? The 30th annual horror movie marathon solves that problem by continuing all night long. This year’s offerings: My Bloody Valentine, Critters, Leprechaun, Tales from the Darkside, and the 1958 version of The Fly. Come in costume; there’s a contest. 10 p.m. Saturday, Capitol Theater, 206 Fifth Ave. SE, Olympia. $20 general admission, $15 for Olympia Film Society members. 360-754-6670, olympiafilmsociety.org
Oct. 21
Boo-Coda: Bucoda, embracing its alter ego Boo-Coda, is celebrating all month long with a treat bag full of activities. There’ll be a hearse (which the city recently purchased) outside its Scary-Nights Haunted House, a talk on how to prepare for a death in the family, and a chance to dance to Michael Jackson’s “Thriller.” You can also trick-or-treat every day. 360-278-3525, boo-coda.com, scary-nights.com
Oct. 22
Wardrobe: Got a costume? They’re everywhere, from your relatives’ closets to thrift stores to dedicated Halloween costume shops. If you do head to a store, maybe wait to buy the candy so it ends up going home with the kids who stop by in nine days.
Oct. 23
Gather ’round one screen: Hey, it is a holiday. Maybe everyone in the house can put down their individual screens and get in the seasonal spirit together around the electronic version of a hearth. If some in the group are too young or nervous for “Halloween,” try “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” which is maybe the Halloweeniest film of all time even though it’s about Christmas.
Oct. 24
Corn maze: Get lost — or try not to — at the Rutledge Corn Maze, 302 93rd Ave. SE, Olympia. 360-357-3700, rutledgecornmaze.com. You can get a pumpkin while you’re there, too, or check out other pumpkin patches at https://www.theolympian.com/news/local/article220023705.html.
Oct. 25
BloodyVox: Portland dance company BodyVox recasts itself in a spooky (but not scary) mold for its Halloween-themed show at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 25 at The Washington Center for the Performing Arts, 512 Washington St. SE, Olympia. Tickets are $23-$45. washingtoncenter.org, 360-753-8586
Oct. 26
“Shaun of the Dead”: From its title on, the 2004 British comedy spoofs the zombie genre. It’s being screened at 9 p.m. Oct. 26 at the Capitol Theater, 206 Fifth Ave. SE, Olympia. $9 general admission, $6 for film society members. 360-754-6670, olympiafilmsociety.org
Oct. 27
Night of the Living Tribute Bands: Yes, the folks at the film society must be among the biggest Halloween-heads in town, and here they go again. This year’s music fest features bands paying tribute to the likes of Neko Case, Cat Stevens and the Mamas and the Papas. It all starts at 8:30 p.m. Oct. 27 at the Capitol Theater, 206 Fifth Ave. SE, Olympia. $15 general admission, $10 for members. 360-754-6670, olympiafilmsociety.org
Oct. 28
“Clockwork”: Olympia Little Theatre offers a seasonally appropriate show that mixes high jinks and homicide. (One character dies laughing.) Showtimes are 7:25 p.m. Oct. 26 and 27 and Nov. 2-3 and 8-10 and 1:55 p.m. Oct. 28 and Nov. 4 and 11 at the Olympia Little Theatre, 1925 Miller Ave NE, Olympia. $9-$15. 360-786-9484, olympialittletheater.org
Oct. 29
Treats: Now, maybe, it’s safe to go candy shopping. Maybe you even want to warm up your sweet tooth with a pumpkin spice latte or a mummy mocha. (That is an actual flavor offered by at least one local coffee purveyor, although it might be best not to think too much about what mummies taste like.) If chilling is more your style, you could treat yourself to a Boo-Berry milkshake from Eastside Big Tom’s. (Besides the cereal, it has extra marshmallows and blue raspberry flavoring.)
Oct. 30
Haunted houses: If you haven’t gone to one yet — and if you’re not too scared — what are you waiting for? A Google search turns up several options. A particularly elaborate one that is open on a Tuesday night is My Morbid Mind, 4548 Marvin Road SE, Olympia. Admission is $9-$15. 360- 455-3330, mymorbidmind.com
Oct. 31
Trick or treat: Yes, this one was pretty obvious. Besides your own neighborhood, you and your little ones might want to visit Gov. Jay Inslee at the Governor’s Mansion on the Capitol Campus. Treats are given from 6 to 7:30 p.m. While you’re in the neighborhood, you might hear the drumming of Samba OlyWa’s Bone Gang, which haunts the area with music and dance each year, weather permitting.
Nov. 1
“Rocky Horror Show”: Broadway Olympia presents the theatrical version of sci-fi/horror/comedy musical about Frank N. Furter and friends. 8 p.m. Oct. 31 and Nov. 1, 2 and 4; midnight Nov. 3; and 2 p.m. Nov. 4, Capitol Theater, 206 Fifth Ave. SE, Olympia. $22-$25. 360-684-1255, broadwayolympia.com
