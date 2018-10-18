Boo-Coda takes on new undertaking with vintage Cadillac hearse purchase

Finding a 1995 Cadillac hearse in California Bucoda mayor Alan Carr has added it to the town's popular "Boo-Coda Spook-tacular" haunted house which is set to open Sept. 28th.
By
Finding a 1995 Cadillac hearse in California Bucoda mayor Alan Carr has added it to the town's popular "Boo-Coda Spook-tacular" haunted house which is set to open Sept. 28th.
By

Why just one spooky day? Here’s The Olympian’s 13 Days of Halloween

By Molly Gilmore

Contributing writer

October 18, 2018 02:00 PM

Though it’s well over a week away, Halloween has largely taken over the entertainment scene. So why not start celebrating this weekend?

Inspired by the traditional 12 days of Christmas, The Olympian presents the 13 days of Halloween, because Halloween and superstition go together like, well, Halloween and candy.

Whether you’re most interested in the candy, or in dressing up, or in being frightened half to death, there’s something on the list for you.

Oct. 20

All Freakin’ Night: Ever watch a scary movie and wind up unable to sleep? The 30th annual horror movie marathon solves that problem by continuing all night long. This year’s offerings: My Bloody Valentine, Critters, Leprechaun, Tales from the Darkside, and the 1958 version of The Fly. Come in costume; there’s a contest. 10 p.m. Saturday, Capitol Theater, 206 Fifth Ave. SE, Olympia. $20 general admission, $15 for Olympia Film Society members. 360-754-6670, olympiafilmsociety.org

4Skeletor.JPG
Probably not a good idea for car pool access but there’s a passenger serving as co-pilot in the fully-operational hearse Bucoda mayor Alan Carr located in California and purchased for the town’s popular “Boo-Coda Spook-tacular” haunted house.
Steve Bloom sbloom@theolympian

Oct. 21

Boo-Coda: Bucoda, embracing its alter ego Boo-Coda, is celebrating all month long with a treat bag full of activities. There’ll be a hearse (which the city recently purchased) outside its Scary-Nights Haunted House, a talk on how to prepare for a death in the family, and a chance to dance to Michael Jackson’s “Thriller.” You can also trick-or-treat every day. 360-278-3525, boo-coda.com, scary-nights.com

Oct. 22

Wardrobe: Got a costume? They’re everywhere, from your relatives’ closets to thrift stores to dedicated Halloween costume shops. If you do head to a store, maybe wait to buy the candy so it ends up going home with the kids who stop by in nine days.

wk_halloween_movie
Jamie Lee Curtis in a scene from the 1978 horror film classic, “Halloween.” She’s starring in a sequel now in theaters and inconveniently titled “Halloween.”
AMC, Anchor Bay Entertainment Courtesy

Oct. 23

Gather ’round one screen: Hey, it is a holiday. Maybe everyone in the house can put down their individual screens and get in the seasonal spirit together around the electronic version of a hearth. If some in the group are too young or nervous for “Halloween,” try “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” which is maybe the Halloweeniest film of all time even though it’s about Christmas.

Oct. 24

Corn maze: Get lost — or try not to — at the Rutledge Corn Maze, 302 93rd Ave. SE, Olympia. 360-357-3700, rutledgecornmaze.com. You can get a pumpkin while you’re there, too, or check out other pumpkin patches at https://www.theolympian.com/news/local/article220023705.html.

bloodyvox6-2_Michael-Shay_web_0.jpg
Portland dance company BodyVox performs a Halloween-themed show Oct. 25 in Olympia.
Courtesy of BodyVox

Oct. 25

BloodyVox: Portland dance company BodyVox recasts itself in a spooky (but not scary) mold for its Halloween-themed show at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 25 at The Washington Center for the Performing Arts, 512 Washington St. SE, Olympia. Tickets are $23-$45. washingtoncenter.org, 360-753-8586

Oct. 26

“Shaun of the Dead”: From its title on, the 2004 British comedy spoofs the zombie genre. It’s being screened at 9 p.m. Oct. 26 at the Capitol Theater, 206 Fifth Ave. SE, Olympia. $9 general admission, $6 for film society members. 360-754-6670, olympiafilmsociety.org

Oct. 27

Night of the Living Tribute Bands: Yes, the folks at the film society must be among the biggest Halloween-heads in town, and here they go again. This year’s music fest features bands paying tribute to the likes of Neko Case, Cat Stevens and the Mamas and the Papas. It all starts at 8:30 p.m. Oct. 27 at the Capitol Theater, 206 Fifth Ave. SE, Olympia. $15 general admission, $10 for members. 360-754-6670, olympiafilmsociety.org

Oct. 28

“Clockwork”: Olympia Little Theatre offers a seasonally appropriate show that mixes high jinks and homicide. (One character dies laughing.) Showtimes are 7:25 p.m. Oct. 26 and 27 and Nov. 2-3 and 8-10 and 1:55 p.m. Oct. 28 and Nov. 4 and 11 at the Olympia Little Theatre, 1925 Miller Ave NE, Olympia. $9-$15. 360-786-9484, olympialittletheater.org

Oct. 29

Treats: Now, maybe, it’s safe to go candy shopping. Maybe you even want to warm up your sweet tooth with a pumpkin spice latte or a mummy mocha. (That is an actual flavor offered by at least one local coffee purveyor, although it might be best not to think too much about what mummies taste like.) If chilling is more your style, you could treat yourself to a Boo-Berry milkshake from Eastside Big Tom’s. (Besides the cereal, it has extra marshmallows and blue raspberry flavoring.)

Morbid Mind
A crew member prepares a prop for My Morbid Mind haunted house in Lacey in 2010.
Steve Bloom Olympian file photo

Oct. 30

Haunted houses: If you haven’t gone to one yet — and if you’re not too scared — what are you waiting for? A Google search turns up several options. A particularly elaborate one that is open on a Tuesday night is My Morbid Mind, 4548 Marvin Road SE, Olympia. Admission is $9-$15. 360- 455-3330, mymorbidmind.com

govmansionhalloween_2
Gov. Jay Inslee and first lady Trudi Inslee greet fellow pirates Paul Manwiller, 8, and his sister, Claudia Manwiller, 6, during the annual Halloween night trick-or-treating at the Governor’s Mansion in 2013.
Tony Overman Olympian file photo


Oct. 31

Trick or treat: Yes, this one was pretty obvious. Besides your own neighborhood, you and your little ones might want to visit Gov. Jay Inslee at the Governor’s Mansion on the Capitol Campus. Treats are given from 6 to 7:30 p.m. While you’re in the neighborhood, you might hear the drumming of Samba OlyWa’s Bone Gang, which haunts the area with music and dance each year, weather permitting.

Nov. 1

“Rocky Horror Show”: Broadway Olympia presents the theatrical version of sci-fi/horror/comedy musical about Frank N. Furter and friends. 8 p.m. Oct. 31 and Nov. 1, 2 and 4; midnight Nov. 3; and 2 p.m. Nov. 4, Capitol Theater, 206 Fifth Ave. SE, Olympia. $22-$25. 360-684-1255, broadwayolympia.com





