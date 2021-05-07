While You’re (Mostly) In: Shop al fresco, go to ‘High School’ and catch the ‘Bus’

Tumwater’s Love Local Market happens on the second Thursday of each month. Courtesy photo

To market

Looking to shop local, support local artists and artisans and stay outside where virus risks are lower? This week, there are a bounty of options. The second annual Art ’N the Alley happens Saturday — just in time for buying a last-minute Mother’s Day gift. The outdoor art sale, featuring work by seven Olympia artists, happens from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the driveway and alley of artist Taylor Clinton, who lives at 509 Decatur St. SW, Olympia. And Love Local: The Tumwater Artisanal Market, which happens on the second Thursday of each month, is celebrating both Asian Pacific Heritage Month and Military Appreciation Month at its May market, happening from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 13. Goods on sale range from popcorn to pet supplies and from beauty products to barbecue sauce. The market happens outside Busy Beez’s Home and Garden Place, 8839 Old Highway 99 SE, Tumwater. And don’t forget the Olympia and Tumwater farmers markets, both in full swing.

‘High School Musical’

Our guess is that you probably don’t want to go back to high school — but a musical-theater version in which members of various cliques find ways to connect might be another story. Enter Disney’s “High School Musical,” a decidedly non-tragic takeoff on “Romeo and Juliet.” The 2006 TV movie earned praise for its catchy show tunes and inspired — along with sequels, books, an ice show and videogames — a stage musical that Disney later adapted into “High School Musical Jr.,” a shorter version suitable for younger actors. Olympia’s Apple Tree Productions is doing an online version of “Musical Jr.,” which will stream at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 8, and then be available on demand beginning Sunday, May 9. Tickets are $20. Apple Tree has kept its theater programs going online during the pandemic and is aiming to resume in-person productions during the summer.

‘My View from the Back of the Bus’

Merritt D. Long of Olympia, well known for his work heading up four state agencies, grew up in the South at a time when Black people had to ride at the back of the bus and use separate restrooms, among other indignities. It’s a story he told in his recent memoir, “My View From the Back of the Bus,” a book that offers a personal take on the history and present of racism in the United States. Long will talk about his life, his insights, current events and more in an online conversation with former Gov. Gary Locke as part of South Puget Sound Community College’s Artist & Lecture Series. The conversation will begin at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, May 13. Those who register in advance have a chance to win an autographed copy of the book.

Freelance writer Molly Gilmore discusses arts, entertainment and more with 95.3 KGY-FM’s Michael Stein on “Oly in a Can” from 3 to 4 p.m. Fridays.