Want to shop local for the holidays? Here are some ways to get started

Customers get a good look at jewelry for sale at Duck the Malls. The 17th annual crafts extravaganza is set for Dec. 14 and will feature more than 60 artisans. Courtesy of Olympia Film Society

’Tis the season — for shopping.

About 20 percent of 2018’s retail sales happened during the Christmas season, according to the National Retail Federation.

While the federation’s research shows that more people plan to shop online than anywhere else, South Sound has a long tradition of buying local and buying locally made. That tradition started with the dozens and dozens of bazaars that happen in South Sound the last quarter of the year, and has evolved for a new generation, encompassing crafters to fine artists.

A perennially popular local gift is Nikki McClure’s annual calendar: After all, if you’re going to use a paper calendar, you need a new one each year, and so, most likely, do several other people on your gift list.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

The papercut artist, whose work shows quintessentially Olympia scenes of nature, community and family, has been creating them for 22 years.

The “super-local” calendars are printed in Olympia, too, at Capitol City Press, McClure told The Olympian.

McClure’s calendars can be found at locally owned bookstores and gift shops, online at buyolympia.com — and, yes, on Amazon, too.

A new favorite, available at the Olympia Farmers Market, is Shari Trnka’s elf slippers, made of upcycled sweaters with soles cut from old leather furniture.

“During this holiday season, I will sell at least 12 dozen pairs,” Trnka told The Olympian. “I’m a very busy elf.”

Trnka, who also makes scarves, coats, skirts and more from upcycled fabrics, is just one of many artisans selling their work at the market, 700 Capitol Way N., Olympia. The market’s holiday hours are 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 22, plus Dec. 23 and 24.

Find additional creative gifts — and see the historic Capitol Theater in a different light — at Duck the Malls, when makers take over the theater, filling the stage, the aisles and the balcony with clothing, jewelry, cards, art and more.

The Olympia Film Society’s 17th annual crafts extravaganza, set for Dec. 14, will feature a record 62 artisans — 15 of them participating for the first time.

“You can expect to see more fabric artists — more wool, leather and clothing,” said Audrey Henley, the theater’s executive director and part of the jury for the show.

The Washington Center for the Performing Arts is launching its own juried show this year.

The Center Artisan Market, happening on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 30, will feature work by 20 artisans and artists, including Janelle Black Owl, Sherry Buckner, Jami Heinricher of Sherwood Press, and Mia Schulte.

Goods for sale in the center’s lobby will include not only art and jewelry but chocolate truffles, spices, jams and barbecue sauce.

“Small Business Saturday has been a wonderful annual event for our community, and this year we wanted to participate in a more integrated way,” said Jill Barnes, the center’s executive director.

“I’m hopeful that this is the beginning of a new tradition,” added Brittania Kirschner, the center’s gallery manager.

The Center Artisan Market

What: The Washington Center for the Performing Arts’ first holiday market will feature 20 local artisans, plus free hot chocolate and cider.

The Washington Center for the Performing Arts’ first holiday market will feature 20 local artisans, plus free hot chocolate and cider. When: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 30

10 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 30 Where: The Black Box Theater at Washington Center for the Performing Arts, 512 Washington St. SE, Olympia

The Black Box Theater at Washington Center for the Performing Arts, 512 Washington St. SE, Olympia More information: 360-753-8586, washingtoncenter.org

Duck the Malls

What: Check out work by 62 artisans and crafters at the Olympia Film Society’s 17th annual Duck. The event also features a lobby bake sale to benefit the society.

Check out work by 62 artisans and crafters at the Olympia Film Society’s 17th annual Duck. The event also features a lobby bake sale to benefit the society. When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 14

11 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 14 Where: Capitol Theater, 206 Fifth Ave. SE, Olympia

Capitol Theater, 206 Fifth Ave. SE, Olympia More information: 360-754-6670, olyfilm.org

Bazaar bonanza

Looking for more opportunities to shop local? Check out The Olympian’s annual guide to fall and holiday bazaars at https://www.theolympian.com/entertainment/arts-culture/article235823517.html. While the bazaar season has been underway for more than a month, there are still two dozen bazaars coming up.