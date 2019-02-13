Restaurant inspections for Feb. 13

Comments are taken directly from the latest Thurston County inspection reports, which are available at each food establishment, at the Thurston County Environmental Health Office and their website at co.thurston.wa.us/health/ehfood. For questions concerning these reports, contact the health office at 360-867-2667.

Reading inspection scores:

▪ Attention should be given to the type of violation (red versus blue) and whether the restaurant has a history of red violations or repeat violations.

▪ Red violations are those most likely to cause food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately if feasible or according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: not keeping food at the right temperature.

▪ Blue violations relate to the overall cleanliness and condition of operation and must be corrected according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: a worn floor that needs replacing.

Olympia Food Co-op

921 Rogers St. NW

Feb 6: 5 red; 0 blue

Comments: Several food worker cards for produce and food handling areas missing. All food handlers must obtain a valid card within two weeks of hire. Correction: Obtain within two weeks. Discussed use of sponges for dishes with produce manager. Use not approved for cleaned or sanitized or in-use food contact surfaces.

Olympia Food Co-op

921 Rogers St. NW

Feb 6: 10 red; 5 blue

Comments: Ready-to-eat spinach in produce display at 44 F. Potentially hazardous foods must be held at 41 F and below. Correction: Consider replacing spinach containers with metal container, decrease unit temperature, continue to reduce stock volume. Raw bacon stored over pre-cooked ready-to-eat sausage and prosciutto in walk-in. Raw milk in grab-and-go cooler above ready-to-eat foods. Raw animal proteins must be stored below and away from ready-to-eat foods. Correction: Move RTE foods above and away from raw animal protein products. When offering samples for customers that are potentially hazardous, (i.e., sliced tomatoes, hummus, etc.), ensure that samples are either kept below 41 F or time as a control is used. When/if time as a control is used, use a white board or other obvious space to mark the time foods were put out and the time they must be discarded (may not exceed four hours).

Mills Diner

10109 Route 12 SW

Feb. 5: 30 red; 2 blue

Comments: Par-cooked bacon and sausage at 67-77 F. These must be arranged at food depth of 2 inches to rapidly cool. Corrected. Two-door prep thermometer is broken. Replace in five days. Ceiling around plumbing in back area needs repair to seal penetration of pipes. Complete this repair in 90 days. Note only: Forward food flow procedure of cooled foods.

Biscuit House Corp

6969 Tyee Drive SW

Jan. 30: 5 red; 8 blue

Comments: Several items in right side of prep top unit and right side of prep cooler unit above 41 F. Tomatoes in two-door upright reach-in at 44 F. Correction: Prep top was recently adjusted to prevent freezing. Re-adjust to maintain temperatures at 41 F in both units, monitor temperatures frequently. Suggested closing prep top lid and leaving other lids in place during service. Pan of cooled mushrooms stored on top of pan of cooked bacon. Foods must be stored in a way that prevents contamination. Corrected: Pan moved. Single use to-go boxes stored directly on floor. Single use items must be stored at least 6 inches off the floor to prevent cross contamination and facilitate cleaning. Corrected: Containers moved. NOTE: Restroom hand wash sinks must have adequate signage directing employees to wash before returning to work.

Burger King #7782

5252 Capitol Blvd. S

Jan. 30: 30 red, 2 blue

Comments: One employee food worker card missing, one expired. Employees must obtain valid food worker card within two weeks of hire. Correction: Obtain within two weeks. Spicy chicken patties on hot line did not have a discard time on the time as a control system and were at 130 F. When using time as a public health control for food storage, discard times must be documented and followed properly (discard must occur after four hours). Corrected: Chicken patties discarded. Discussed process and strategies with PIC to avoid missing products on chart system. Ensure all items are entered into system when placed on line. Drain under soda fountain clogged with debris, causing standing water. Food debris and grime observed under equipment and in drains in back prep sink area. Multiple areas with chipped missing floor and wall tiles. Leg on dunnage rack in freezer and one-door reach-in cooler replaced with bare wooden 4x4s. Facilities must be properly installed and maintained. Correction: Increase cleaning frequency throughout establishment, follow through with repair order for broken tiles and replace broken equipment with proper replacement parts that are cleanable and durable. NOTE: Hand washing in this facility has improved! Good job!

Mud Bay Coffee Company

1600 Cooper Point Road SW

Jan. 30: 10 red; 5 blue

Comments: Two employee food worker cards expired, one missing. All employees must obtain valid food worker card/s two weeks after hire. Correction: Obtain within two weeks. REPEAT: Milk and cream in two-door under counter cooler at 45 F and 43 F. Potentially hazardous foods must be held at 41 F and below. Correction: Adjust unit to maintain adequate temperature and monitor frequently. Sanitizer in sani-bucket at 0 ppm QUAT (and 0 ppm chlorine). QUAT sanitizer must be held at 150-400 ppm. Correction: Refresh QUAT sanitizer and verify concentration with test strips. NOTE: Men’s bathroom under repair during inspection. Ensure that both bathrooms have posted signage directing employees to wash their hands prior to returning to work.

No violations

▪ Farm Boy Drive-In (3840 Maytown Road SW)

▪ Barnes & Noble Booksellers (1530 Black Lake Blvd. SW)