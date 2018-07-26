Lacey City Council votes 6-1 to send parks tax to voters

After an hour of listening to public comment, Lacey City Council on Thursday voted 6-1 to send the creation of a metropolitan park district to voters this November.
Now, Lacey voters will get to decide whether to support the district to maintain, fund, acquire and create parks and recreation opportunities in the city.
Funding will come in the form of a property tax. If approved, the city aims to levy 47 cents per $1,000 of assessed property valuation, or about $11.75 a month for a home valued at $300,000.
Check back for updates to this story.
