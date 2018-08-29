Another mutilated cat was reportedly found on Tuesday in Thurston County

Another cat has been found mutilated in Thurston County, the latest in a string of killings. The cat’s body was found yesterday along Pacific Avenue Southeast near the Chehalis Western Trail, according to KOMO News.
“When it actually happens and you find it, that’s a completely different story. It really hits home,” Paul DeTray said to KOMO News, who found the latest mutilated cat.
DeTray told KOMO News he was at work when he discovered the body of the cat, which was dumped in a field.
The most recent killing brings the total count to 12. Law enforcement believes most of the cases are connected because the cats’ bodies have been left in public and the animals’ spines have been removed.
A reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in the case. The amount has grown to $30,000 over the month of August as additional organizations such as PETA have become involved.
The sheriff’s office also announced on Aug. 23 that a detective from its major crimes division has been assigned to the case and will work with Thurston County Animal Services, and others, to solve the crimes, which have occurred at various locations in the county.
“TCSO is extremely concerned that such a predator is lurking and committing such vile crimes in our community,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.
Anyone with information about these cat mutilations is asked to call either Det. Ben Elkins at 360-786-5279 or Det. Carrie Nastansky at 360-786-5610.
This story will be updated as more information comes in.
