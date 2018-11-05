Motorcycle club member crashes and dies near Capitol Forest

A man died Sunday after he crashed his motorcycle while riding with a motorcycle club near Capitol Forest, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.
About 12:30 p.m. Sunday, the club was eastbound on Waddell Creek Road Southwest when the man lost control and struck the ground in the 9000 block. Club members, followed by medical personnel, attempted to revive him but he died at the scene.
The man may have suffered a medical emergency prior to the crash, according to the sheriff’s office.
This was the second motorcycle fatality in Thurston County over the weekend.
On Saturday, a 63-year-old motorcyclist died and his female passenger was seriously injured in a crash with a car in Rochester, The Olympian reported Sunday.
