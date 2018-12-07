Lacey police looking for couple in connection with armed carjacking attempts

Lacey Police Department has identified two people wanted in connection with Thursday’s armed carjacking attempts in Lacey that placed Saint Martin’s University on lockdown.

Police are attempting to locate Sonya M. McKay, 33, and Christopher R. Steinmeyer, 34. Both should be considered armed and dangerous, police said.

McKay and Steinmeyer drove away when first contacted by police in a McDonald’s parking lot on the 600 block of Sleater Kinney Road Southeast and then attempted to enter Southbound Interstate 5, where they crashed into another vehicle.

The pair then ran off and attempted to carjack two different people along Third Avenue.

McKay is described as a white woman, 5 feet 2 inches tall, 127 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Steinmeyer is described a white man, 6 feet, 2 inches tall, 175 pounds, with brown balding hair with neck and hand tattoos.

Steinmeyer has outstanding warrants for his arrest in King County.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lacey police detectives at 360 459-4333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.