Sheriff’s Office searching for person of interest in Old Highway 99 homicide

The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office is on the lookout for a person of interest in a Dec. 22 homicide on Old Highway 99.
Shane D. Brewer, 32, is currently wanted on multiple felony warrants, and is considered armed and dangerous. He is a white man who is 5-foot-7, 235 pounds, with brown eyes and a shaved head. He has a tattoo on his throat.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Nastansky by calling 911.
Brewer is a person of interest in the death of a 45-year-old man whose body was found shortly after noon Dec. 22 in the 9000 block of Old Highway 99 south of Tumwater. The scene was in the Melody Pines Estates mobile home park.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
The victim’s 2007 Ford Mustang was taken from the scene, deputies say.
Comments