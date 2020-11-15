Suddenly spending Thanksgiving at home? Here are takeout options in Olympia

“There’s no place like home for the holidays” has taken on new meaning for 2020, what with Gov. Jay Inslee and his wife, Trudi, urging Washingtonians to celebrate Thanksgiving only with people in their households.

So what are you going to do if mom always makes the turkey or if your appetite for the stuffing, cranberry and pies is bigger than your kitchen ambition?

You could go to a restaurant, if you dare — and if Inslee doesn’t once again eliminate that option, as Oregon Gov. Kate Brown did Friday in her state.

The middle ground for gourmands who aren’t gourmet cooks: takeout turkey (or a vegan alternative) and trimmings.

If this is your plan, don’t delay in ordering. La Petite Maison, the French cafe in west Olympia, is nearing capacity to provide full feasts, said co-owner Zoe Wells. The bistro (which has been offering luxurious weekly meal kits) does have such à la carte treats as truffled wild mushrooms, pumpkin tiramisu and dark chocolate bark with candied pumpkin seeds, candied orange and edible gold leaf.

At the Wayside Café in downtown, vegan turky dinners (yes, that’s how the café’s menu spells it) with such side dish options as green-bean casserole, mac and cheez and the cafe’s popular creamed corn are sold out for Thanksgiving. “We will be doing them again for Christmas,” said co-owner Jamie Vulva.

Vegans can still get takeout, though, from The Parkside Café in west Olympia, which is offering a tofu roast, butternut mac and peas, garlic mashed potatoes and dessert options including an unconventional but alluring chocolate peanut butter pie.

Getting hungry? Here are details on a handful of the South Sound restaurants ready to come to your rescue:

Budd Bay Café, 525 Columbia St. NW, Olympia. The waterfront café offers take-home Thanksgiving meals to serve between six and 20 people ($154.99-$349.99), with whole turkeys and options for accompaniments. (Would you like your stuffing with pecans and mushrooms or sausage and peppers? Caesar salad? Cheesecake or pumpkin pie?) For smaller groups, you can order individual portions ($21.99). Check out the menu options on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/permalink.php?story_fbid=3893917680636333&id=117838378244301), and call 360-357-6963 to order.

Garden Movement by Three Magnets, 600 Franklin St. SE, Suite 105, Olympia. The brewpub’s takeout and delivery service offers dinner for eight ($159.99) with a turkey roast and such sides as spent grain dressing with shallot, apple and pepitas, bourbon mandarin cranberry relish, and pumpkin pie with a salted caramel drizzle. There are add-ons available, too, including Dutch apple pie and seasonal beverages including mulled cider and hot buttered rum. Local delivery is free if you spend at least $80. Get details and place orders online.

La Petite Maison, 101 Division St. NW, Olympia. Thanksgiving dinner boxes ($150 for two, $65 per additional diner) include butter poached turkey breast and a confit of dark meat, wild mushroom dressing and more, plus spiced chocolate soufflé for dessert. Rolls, breads, desserts, paté and wine are among the offerings that you can order with or without the full meal. To order, call 360-790-7374.

The Park Side Café, 1909 Harrison Ave. NW, Olympia. The café offers an array of dishes, all portioned for four or five people. Options include tofu roast with wild rice stuffing ($17), herb or mushroom gravy ($10 and $14, respectively) and roasted butternut squash and Brussels sprouts with pecans, For dessert, there are pies ($20 and $25), cookies ($15) and a pumpkin cheesecake ($20). Wine is available, too. To order, call 360-352-8344, email hello@theparksidecafe.com or go to the pickup window; the order deadline is Wednesday, Nov. 18. Get details at http://www.theparksidecafe.com/.