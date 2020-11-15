The Olympian Logo
Gov. Inslee announces new restrictions on dining, shopping and gyms. Here are the details

New rules will go into effect statewide this week that will eliminate indoor service at restaurants and bars, close indoor activity at gyms, and limit occupancy at retail stores to 25% in an effort to curb the dramatic rise in COVID-19 cases in Washington state, Gov. Jay Inslee announced Sunday.

Most new restrictions will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday. The restrictions are scheduled to last four weeks, until Dec. 14.

Then staff will review case counts, hospitalizations and deaths to “determine next steps,” according to the governor’s spokesperson Tara Lee.

“We obviously hope that we would be able to lift it then, but it all depends on the data,” Lee wrote in an email to McClatchy.

The enforcement framework for the new restrictions remains the same, Lee wrote in an email, meaning violating the emergency proclamation is a gross misdemeanor, which carries a sentence of up to 364 days in jail and a $5,000, according to previous reporting.

Lee confirmed that is correct, but clarified “education is first and always the initial response to enforcement.”

The governor also announced an effort to ease the restrictions’ impacts on businesses and workers, committing $50 million in federal aid he intends to allocate in grants and loans by the end of 2020, according to a copy of Inslee’s prepared remarks.

The governor held a news conference Sunday morning that also included Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan, Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards, King County Executive Dow Constantine, and Dr. George Diaz, an infectious disease physician at Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett.

What’s in the new rules

Under the new restrictions, indoor social gatherings with people outside one’s household are prohibited, and outdoor gatherings should include five or fewer people from outside the household.

An exception to the indoor gatherings rule: People can gather indoors if they all quarantine for 14 days prior or quarantine for seven days prior and test negative for COVID-19 no more than 48 hours before the gathering.

According to the Governor’s Office, under the new restrictions:

A full list of restrictions will be available online soon, according to the governor’s remarks. Other activities are still required to follow current guidance. Child care and K-12 are exempt from the new rules, according to the Governor’s document, as are courts.

How we got here

Inslee declared a state of emergency in late February, after the first COVID-19 related death in the U.S. occurred in Washington. In mid-March, the state introduced measures in rapid succession that, in part, set rules for long-term care facilities, limited event sizes, closed K-12 schools, ended dining in, and restricted non-urgent medical and dental procedures.

The new rules announced Sunday are the most sweeping for Washington since March, when Inslee issued the two week “stay-at-home” order requiring most residents to stay home unless going out for necessities such as groceries, a doctor’s appointment, or the pharmacy.

Since then, measures have evolved.

By early May, a reopening plan became a phased approach and an expansion by the end of the month allowed counties to move through phases one-by-one. By the end of June, with cases rising, a statewide mask mandate went into effect and officials pressed pause on counties moving to Phase 4 of the so-called “Safe Start” plan.

In early July, the state paused all counties’ advancements. Requirements within phases have since been tweaked, recently to allow more activity in some phases.

Inslee’s latest, more sweeping move comes after two record-breaking days of new COVID-19 cases in Washington. Saturday saw 2,233 new confirmed cases in one day, breaking a single-day record set Friday.

WA epi curve 1115.JPG
Washington state Department of Health data show the state is experiencing its biggest spike yet in new COVID-19 cases. Courtesy DOH

State and local health officials sounded alarms early last week, warning of an accelerating surge that poses a threat to hospital capacity and staffing.

Thursday, Gov. Inslee was joined by for an address where the couple asked Washingtonians to forego spending time with people outside their families over the upcoming holidays. Inslee also foreshadowed new restrictions.

The first such measure came Friday, with Gov. Inslee joining California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Oregon Gov. Kate Brown in issuing advisories asking visitors arriving for non-essential travel from out-of-state to quarantine for 14 days. Brown on Friday also announced a two-week “freeze” for Oregon that will limit restaurants and bars to only take-out and close gyms, among other actions, starting Nov. 18.

This story will be updated.

