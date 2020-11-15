Gov. Inslee announces new restrictions on dining, shopping and gyms. Here are the details

New rules will go into effect statewide this week that will eliminate indoor service at restaurants and bars, close indoor activity at gyms, and limit occupancy at retail stores to 25% in an effort to curb the dramatic rise in COVID-19 cases in Washington state, Gov. Jay Inslee announced Sunday.

Most new restrictions will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday. The restrictions are scheduled to last four weeks, until Dec. 14.

Then staff will review case counts, hospitalizations and deaths to “determine next steps,” according to the governor’s spokesperson Tara Lee.

“We obviously hope that we would be able to lift it then, but it all depends on the data,” Lee wrote in an email to McClatchy.

The enforcement framework for the new restrictions remains the same, Lee wrote in an email, meaning violating the emergency proclamation is a gross misdemeanor, which carries a sentence of up to 364 days in jail and a $5,000, according to previous reporting.

Lee confirmed that is correct, but clarified “education is first and always the initial response to enforcement.”

The governor also announced an effort to ease the restrictions’ impacts on businesses and workers, committing $50 million in federal aid he intends to allocate in grants and loans by the end of 2020, according to a copy of Inslee’s prepared remarks.

The governor held a news conference Sunday morning that also included Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan, Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards, King County Executive Dow Constantine, and Dr. George Diaz, an infectious disease physician at Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett.

What’s in the new rules

Under the new restrictions, indoor social gatherings with people outside one’s household are prohibited, and outdoor gatherings should include five or fewer people from outside the household.

An exception to the indoor gatherings rule: People can gather indoors if they all quarantine for 14 days prior or quarantine for seven days prior and test negative for COVID-19 no more than 48 hours before the gathering.

According to the Governor’s Office, under the new restrictions:

Restaurants and bars won’t be able to offer indoor service. Outdoor dining with up to five people per table and to-go orders will be allowed. According to a document from the governor’s office, these restrictions start at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday this week.

Retail will be limited to 25% capacity inside stores, including grocery stores. Retail also must close any common seating areas, such as food courts in malls.

Religious services will be limited to whichever is smaller: 25% occupancy indoors or fewer than 200 people. Choirs, bands, and ensembles won’t perform during services, but soloists will be able to. Facial coverings will be required for congregation members, who won’t be allowed to sing.

Gyms and fitness facilities will be closed to indoor activity. Outdoor fitness classes can happen, but they’re limited by the outdoor gathering restriction.

Movie theaters will close to indoor activity, while drive-ins will still be allowed under current guidance.

Museums, zoos, aquariums, bowling centers will close for indoor service.

Real estate open houses will not be allowed.

Wedding and funeral receptions will not be allowed, and ceremonies will be limited to 30 guests or fewer.

At “miscellaneous venues” (as defined previously) such as conference centers, hotel meeting spaces, and sports arenas, retail activities and business meetings will not be allowed, and only professional training and testing that can’t be done remotely is allowed. Meeting room occupancy is restricted to whichever is fewer: 25% or 100 people.

Professional services (as defined previously), such as attorneys, engineers, insurance agents, and other office-based work that serves clients, have to close offices to the public and require employees to work from home when possible. If they’re open, occupancy is limited to 25%.

Personal services (as defined previously), such as hairstylists, manicurists, and estheticians, are limited to a maximum occupancy of 25%.

Sporting activities for youth and adults are limited to the outdoors for team practices with masks required.

Visits at long-term care facilities can only happen outside, with exceptions possible for “essential support person and end-of-life care.”

A full list of restrictions will be available online soon, according to the governor’s remarks. Other activities are still required to follow current guidance. Child care and K-12 are exempt from the new rules, according to the Governor’s document, as are courts.

How we got here

Inslee declared a state of emergency in late February, after the first COVID-19 related death in the U.S. occurred in Washington. In mid-March, the state introduced measures in rapid succession that, in part, set rules for long-term care facilities, limited event sizes, closed K-12 schools, ended dining in, and restricted non-urgent medical and dental procedures.

The new rules announced Sunday are the most sweeping for Washington since March, when Inslee issued the two week “stay-at-home” order requiring most residents to stay home unless going out for necessities such as groceries, a doctor’s appointment, or the pharmacy.

Since then, measures have evolved.

By early May, a reopening plan became a phased approach and an expansion by the end of the month allowed counties to move through phases one-by-one. By the end of June, with cases rising, a statewide mask mandate went into effect and officials pressed pause on counties moving to Phase 4 of the so-called “Safe Start” plan.

In early July, the state paused all counties’ advancements. Requirements within phases have since been tweaked, recently to allow more activity in some phases.

Inslee’s latest, more sweeping move comes after two record-breaking days of new COVID-19 cases in Washington. Saturday saw 2,233 new confirmed cases in one day, breaking a single-day record set Friday.

Washington state Department of Health data show the state is experiencing its biggest spike yet in new COVID-19 cases. Courtesy DOH

State and local health officials sounded alarms early last week, warning of an accelerating surge that poses a threat to hospital capacity and staffing.

Thursday, Gov. Inslee was joined by for an address where the couple asked Washingtonians to forego spending time with people outside their families over the upcoming holidays. Inslee also foreshadowed new restrictions.

The first such measure came Friday, with Gov. Inslee joining California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Oregon Gov. Kate Brown in issuing advisories asking visitors arriving for non-essential travel from out-of-state to quarantine for 14 days. Brown on Friday also announced a two-week “freeze” for Oregon that will limit restaurants and bars to only take-out and close gyms, among other actions, starting Nov. 18.

This story will be updated.