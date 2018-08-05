Cash & Carry wants to talk about 2 big signs. You can, too.

The food wholesaler commonly known as Cash & Carry, now called Smart Foodservice Warehouse Stores, is the focus of a public hearing before the city of Tumwater’s hearing examiner this week.
The Oregon-based business is building a 20,000-square-foot store on Trosper Road, behind Walgreens, on the site where the old Mega Foods grocery store used to be.
That might explain why the business is seeking a variance to install two signs larger than allowed under Tumwater’s sign code.
City code allows a maximum of 135 square feet for wall signs and 270 square feet for free-standing signs, sometimes referred to as pylon signs.
Smart Foodservice Warehouse wants to install an 170-square-foot wall sign on the front of the building and add a 60-square-foot sign to an existing 256-square-foot pylon sign.
The hearing is set for 7 p.m. Wednesday (Aug. 8) at Tumwater City Hall, 555 Israel Road SW. Written comments also can be submitted to the city at or before the hearing. Send them to City of Tumwater, Community Development Department, 555 Israel Road SW, Tumwater, WA 98501, or by fax to 360-754-4138.
