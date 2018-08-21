On this week’s episode of Beyond the Bubble, California Democrat Ro Khanna makes the case for his party’s embrace of once radical policy goals, including Medicare for all and a jobs guarantee. Washington Post’s Dave Weigel says Hillary Clinton’s policies are finding more success without her on the ballot.
President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer has pleaded guilty to campaign finance violations and his former campaign chairman convicted for financial fraud, raising questions about the president's own legal jeopardy.
A grassy square next to the Russian Embassy in Vilnius is being named after slain Russian opposition figure Boris Nemtsov, leading Moscow's envoy to say the name change was "motivated by political reasons.".
Hawaii residents rushed to stores to stock up on bottled water, ramen, toilet paper and other supplies as they faced the threat of heavy rain, flash flooding and high surf as a strengthening hurricane continued to churn toward the state.