Woman dies in Yelm fire Sunday morning

A woman died Sunday morning in Yelm after she burned in a fire, the police chief said.
The woman was thought to be in her 20s or 30s, said Chief Todd Stancil.
Investigators are still trying to determine whether the incident was accidental or possibly suicide. There was no indication of homicide, he said.
“We don’t know if the fire was intentionally set, or she was trying to put it out,” Stancil said.
Emergency responders were dispatched about 10:30 a.m. Sunday to a field near Rhoton Road and Quail Meadows Court Southeast, an area where the homeless are known to camp, he said.
The woman was thought to have been there for the past three or four days, Stancil said.
The first emergency calls reported smoke in the area, followed by a report that somebody was in the fire, he said.
