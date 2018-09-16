Tree maintenance will close a section of Legion Way on Monday

Tree maintenance will close a section of Legion Way Southeast near Madison Elementary School on Monday, according to the city of Olympia.
Boundary Way to just east of the parking entrance to Madison will be closed to traffic from 9:10 a.m. until 6 p.m.
The same area of Legion Way will be reduced to one lane from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.
The Madison Elementary parking lot will have access from the west on Legion Way Southeast. The First United Methodist Church entrance off Boundary Street will remain open throughout the tree work.
