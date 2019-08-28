Car hit horse and rider in Ocean Shores, injuring both

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

A car hit a horse and rider in Ocean Shores Tuesday evening, injuring both the animal and the woman riding it, according to Washington State Patrol.

The collision happened 7:30 p.m. Tuesday on State Route 115 near Damon Road in Ocean Shores, according to a State Patrol press memo. A man driving a Subaru Legacy southbound on SR 115 crashed into the horse and woman, causing the woman to be thrown from her horse.

The injured woman was transported to Grays Harbor Community Hospital, and the horse was transported to Brady Veterinarian Animal Hospital, according to the memo. The man driving the car was not injured.

The driver, the memo reads, “said the sun was in his eyes and he did not see the horse and rider.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

As of 9 a.m. Wednesday, the hospital was not able to share an update on the woman’s condition and the animal hospital was not able to share an update on the horse’s condition.