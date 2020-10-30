Downtown folk school reopens, Lacey gets a new Italian restaurant, longtime business closes

Arbutus Folk School in downtown Olympia has reopened, once again offering classes in woodworking, ceramics and metal arts to youth and adults, the new executive director announced.

Hillary Tully, who started this month, said the school is open 6-9 p.m. most evenings and on Sundays, she said.

“We can only offer one class a day due to COVID-19 ventilation needs,” Tully said.

Tully previously worked for the Lane County Arts Council in Eugene, Oregon. Originally from Florida, Tully earned a master’s degree in folklore from the University of Oregon.

“I am exploring how we can expand our offerings to serve new audiences and bring on new teaching artists representing more cultural traditions in our area,” she said in an email. “I also want to develop our youth programming and scholarship opportunities.”

To contact Arbutus, send an email to info@arbutusfolkschool.org.

Other business happenings

Bacco Trattoria Italiana opened at 9323 Martin Way E., Suite 108, in Lacey in October and it received a positive review from a customer, who emailed his thoughts to The Olympian.

“Bacco is truly an authentic Italian restaurant; from the handmade pasta to the one-of-a-kind wines offered,” said customer Matthew Foster. “I had an outstanding dish of lobster-stuffed ravioli that I never expected to be so great outside of a fine dining seafood establishment. All of the courses were outstanding as well, and even our 3-year-old son enjoyed the special child-sized meal prepared for him.”

According to its website, Bacco is open 11:30-2 p.m. and 4-9 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays. It’s open until 9:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

The Foam & Fabric Outlet at 3444 Martin Way E. in Olympia has closed. The last day of business was Wednesday, an employee said. A message The Olympian left for the owner was not returned.