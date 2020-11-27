Tribal restaurant is open, pet store reopens and a west Olympia pub closes

Talking Cedar, the restaurant, brewery and distillery operated by Chehalis Tribal Enterprises in Grand Mound, will remain open for indoor dining, the tribe announced this week.

Indoor seating will be reduced to 50 percent with maximum seating per group limited to parties of six.

As a sovereign jurisdiction, the Chehalis Tribe establishes its own health and safety protocols through its emergency management team for offices and businesses on the reservation, a news release reads.

“The Chehalis Tribe is committed to sound public health based on the guidelines on coronavirus from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. We follow the science,” said Chris Richardson, managing director of Chehalis Tribal Enterprises, in a statement.

The safety guidelines include setting tables apart to maintain social distancing, hanging plexiglass screen guards, screening staff prior to each shift, and offering plenty of sanitizer. Staff and guests are required to wear masks, except when sitting down to eat and drink.

The restaurant is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturdays and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays. A brunch menu is served Saturdays and Sundays until 2 p.m.

Growlers of beer and spirits are available to go.

Other business happenings

Mud Bay has reopened its store in Lacey at 8909 Martin Way E., the Olympia-based company announced.

The store reopened the weekend of Nov. 21-22. As part of the reopening, Mud Bay donated 10 percent of its sales that weekend to 4 the Fallen, a nonprofit that supports injured military service members through certified PTSD service dogs, adaptive sports programs, and high impact prosthetics, according to a news release.

The Lacey store had closed to expand and be remodeled, chief merchandising officer Al Puntillo told The Olympian. The store expanded by 2,000 square feet, including room for in-house grooming for dogs.

Cooper Point Public House, previously at 3002 Harrison Ave. NW, has closed, according to its Facebook page.

“We have decided it is time to close,” the Facebook page reads. “We will miss you all. Thanks for all the memories.”

