Struggling to find employees? Thurston chamber to host workforce summit

The Thurston County Chamber of Commerce will hold a workforce summit next month, aiming to share ideas that will help employers hire and retain employees.

The gathering is set for 11:30 a.m. Aug. 18 at Olympia Hotel at Capitol Lake (formerly Hotel RL) in west Olympia.

“Every day, I hear from business owners who are struggling to find employees,” said David Schaffert, chamber president and chief executive, in a statement. “We are holding the workforce summit to help employers understand the current state of the workforce issue from a big-picture perspective, then we’ll provide them with tools to reinvigorate their workforce development tactics.”

Cheryl Fambles, CEO of Pacific Mountain Workforce Development Council, will speak and facilitate a panel discussion.

To register, go to: https://thurstonchamber.growthzoneapp.com/ap/Events/Register/QLmmy4OL?sourceTypeId=Website&mode=Attendee

For more information, call the chamber at 360-357-3362.