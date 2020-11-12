Watch live: Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, Trudi Inslee to address state at 5:30 p.m.

Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee and Trudi Inslee will address the public 5:30 p.m. Thursday, with “an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in the state,” according to a press release.

The address comes two days after state and local health officials warned in a media briefing that a surge in COVID-19 cases has recently accelerated statewide. At the Tuesday briefing, officials urged Washingtonians to recommit to taking preventive measures in order to avoid overwhelming hospitals and prompting further actions from the state.

They will not take questions from reporters after the address, which will be live-streamed via TVW.