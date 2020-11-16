Thurston County announces 45 new COVID-19 cases and one new death on Monday

Thurston County added 45 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, and the county confirmed one more person has died of the virus, a man in his 50s.

Monday’s cases bring the county to 2,532 total cases, according to Thurston County Public Health and Social Services. Of those, 1,749 people have recovered or are recovering, 158 have been hospitalized at some point during their illness, and 40 have died.

Eighteen of those 158 people have been hospitalized in the past week, the data shows.

The county reported 11 ongoing congregate care facility outbreaks, one less than on Sunday.

Amidst the statewide spike, Gov. Jay Inslee announced new restrictions Sunday on indoor dining, gyms, and retail businesses that will last until Dec. 14.

IN THE REGION

▪ Pierce County announced 218 cases and one new death on Monday, a man in his 70s from Puyallup. The county has now reported 13,091 cases and 212 deaths.

▪ Grays Harbor County added 28 new cases Monday, giving the county 868 total cases with 15 deaths.

▪ Lewis County reported 114 new cases and one new death on Monday. In a social media post, Lewis County Public Health and Social Services says the abnormally high daily case total is partially due to a backlog in the state Department of Health’s reporting of testing data. The county now has a total of 951 cases and 13 deaths.

▪ Mason County reported 12 additional cases on Monday for a total of 677 cases with 10 deaths.

AROUND THE STATE, NATION AND WORLD

The state Department of Health on Monday reported 4,524 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. The state has now reported 130,040 cases and 2,519 deaths.

In the U.S., more than 11.1 million cases have been reported with 247,000 deaths as of Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Globally, 54.8 million cases have been reported and 1.32 million people had died as of Monday, the data show.